Franchise FastLane Names Joy Shadley Senior Vice-President of Marketing

"With the addition of Joy Shadley to lead our marketing department, our organization is now fully staffed and prepared to accelerate our brand awareness outreach efforts," stated Tim Koch, President and COO of Franchise FastLane. "Our executive leadership team is impressed with her credentials, expertise, and her previous management experience with several high-profile companies. I speak for all of us when I say we're greatly looking forward to Joy's contributions and the many different ways our franchise brands will benefit from her impressive knowledge and experience."

A highly experienced marketing veteran with over a decade of C-suite level experience, Joy Shadley has achieved unparalleled success in driving growth at the brand level, increasing revenue, and boosting consumer engagement for a variety of companies across several industries. As an executive, she brings an innate understanding of how to build highly functional teams among a wide cross section of employees, integrating marketing, creative, and sales departments to develop interagency cohesiveness. During a career that began in product management, Shadley has worked in a variety of industries including insurance, SaaS, finance, and CPG - all while maintaining a thriving independent consulting practice. Prior to joining Franchise FastLane, she worked with multiple startup companies and entrepreneurial clients, helping them scale operations, determine optimal go-to-market strategies, and set measurable KPIs.

"I'm very excited to join the team at Franchise FastLane, an organization that has earned a well-deserved reputation as the undisputed industry leader among franchise sales organizations," stated Shadley. "I hope to bring a dynamic mindset and out-of-the-box thinking to an organization that's already established a highly successful and efficient marketing operation. Each of the high-performing brands in Franchise FastLane's portfolio deserve nothing less, and we hope to elevate their profiles even further as we look to drive growth at both the unit and multi-unit level."

Shadley earned a Bachelor of Science in International Business from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and also completed Executive MBA coursework at Northwestern University.

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane provides outsourced franchise development services to emerging franchisors. It manages the entire franchisee sales lifecycle from initial lead generation to prospect qualification through to deal closure. FastLane works with franchisors to perfect their discovery process, bring qualified franchisee leads and drive explosive growth. The company leverages a rigorous diligence and onboarding process, industry-leading technology platform, and exceptional sales executives to drive successful franchise development for its franchisor clients, nine of which have been acquired by private equity groups. Franchise FastLane was founded in 2017 in Omaha, NE by Ryan Zink and Carey Gille, making 2024 the company's seventh anniversary. To date, Franchise FastLane has helped award franchises in over 7,600 territories, helping to change more than 3,000 lives for the better through franchise ownership. For more information, please visit www.franchisefastlane.com.

