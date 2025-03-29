Franchise FastLane Partners with MaxStrength Fitness to Propel Growth

MaxStrength Fitness has partnered with Franchise FastLane and its CarPool program to grow the company's presence.

OMAHA, Neb., March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MaxStrength Fitness, a franchise concept that provides time-efficient and productive high-intensity strength training (HIT), nutritional consultation, and post-rehabilitation experiences in a boutique studio-style gym setting, has partnered with Franchise FastLane, the No. 1 proven franchise accelerator in North America, and its CarPool program to grow the company's presence.

"Being an emerging franchise, we were searching for guidance on how to best launch and utilize best practices by established brands. Through my research, I found Franchise FastLane's Carpool," said Jeff Tomaszewski, Founder of MaxStrength Fitness. "Their expertise and guidance setting up our discovery process in year one was worth the investment alone! Not to mention awarding our first franchisee with them by our side every step of the way gave us the confidence that nothing was being missed because, sometimes as a new franchise, you just don't know what you don't know. But the ongoing coaching with [CarPool Vice President] Jesse Hudson and the monthly MasterMind sessions have taken the whole experience one step further. Getting the chance to meet and have discussions with other emerging brands in the CarPool program really helps us feel like we're not in this alone."

Franchisors that participate in Franchise FastLane's CarPool program keep sales development in-house while receiving coaching and support that includes organic lead qualification, territory checks, call scheduling, validation and leadership call reminders. In addition, brands receive guidance on consultant network contracts, assistance with compliance issues and up-to-date territory mapping.

"We plan to broaden our brand impact by inviting more franchisees to join our mission of transforming lives through strength in the coming year," said Tomaszewski. "That means expanding our reach geographically to bring our unique fitness solution to new markets and demographics. Our specific growth strategies include targeted marketing campaigns, strategic partnerships, and the continuous enhancement of our training protocols. We're undertaking this effort to ensure we remain at the cutting edge of fitness and therapeutic exercise. With Franchise FastLane's development assistance, our expansion isn't just about opening new locations but creating a larger community of empowered individuals who can benefit from a fitness regimen that respects their body's needs and time."

Since its inception 17 years ago, MaxStrength Fitness has adapted and refined its value proposition to remain at the forefront of the fitness industry. In fine-tuning the brand's distinctive therapeutic, efficiency-driven protocol, MaxStrength has continually embraced advancements in exercise science to enhance their program, ensuring that their methodology not only delivers exceptional fitness results but also improves clients' overall quality of life. Over time, MaxStrength has become synonymous with a higher standard of personalized care and effectiveness in the fitness world, differentiating them from traditional, one-size-fits-all gym experiences.

For more information about Franchise FastLane, CarPool, or the company's portfolio of brands, visit www.franchisefastlane.com. For more about MaxStrength Fitness franchising opportunities, visit www.maxstrengthfitnessfranchise.com.

