Franchise FastLane Welcomes Southern Steer Butcher to Brand Portfolio

Southern Steer Butcher's story began back in 2013, with the opening of their first store in Clearwater, Florida. A second location 0pened in Sarasota in 2017. After eight years of perfecting the business model and attracting a fiercely loyal customer base, Founder Greg Snyder decided to franchise the concept in 2021. Banking on the resurgence of neighborhood butchers and a newfound interest in food education, Southern Steer Butcher has carved out a unique niche in the community as a premium retail grocer. The brand places an emphasis on providing a superior customer experience in selecting high-quality food items and advice on preparation and cooking. The franchisor has developed an intensive training and support program that covers every aspect of the business – everything from real estate and marketing to inventory management and profitability. Snyder explains the value proposition of becoming a Southern Steer Butcher franchisee, stating, "Our business model is predicated on offering a reasonable investment to sales ratio – all in a small, retail footprint. The capital investments we've made in the brand have created a true turnkey operation. With Franchise FastLane's help and expertise, we hope to exceed 100 store locations in the next three years."

Patrick Sanchez, Franchise FastLane's VP of Franchise Development for Southern Steer Butcher, shares his outlook for expansion at the unit level and explains why this emerging brand is poised for accelerated responsible growth. "To date, Southern Steer Butcher has established five franchise locations, two multi-unit agreements, and there are three additional stores currently in development. As for near-term growth, we plan to target Texas, Florida, and Georgia, but this brand is open for business for anyone looking for a prime territory in their own community. At FastLane, we believe in the potential Southern Steer Butcher has to offer and we're excited to see what our proven systems and operations can accomplish for this up-and-coming brand."

Founded in 2017, Franchise FastLane has grown to become the No. 1 franchise sales organization in the U.S., delivering outsourced franchise development services to their portfolio of new and emerging brands – eight of which earned a ranking on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® in 2024. For the 25+ brands in their portfolio, Franchise FastLane is a turn-key franchise sales organization that works with select franchisors to perfect their discovery process, bring qualified franchisee leads, and drive responsible, accelerated growth. Through FastLane's proprietary programs like MasterMind, franchisors receive one-on-one coaching sessions, quarterly brand health assessments, and access to the organization's preferred network of vendor partners. These and similar efforts are all designed to support and monitor growth at the brand level - so that franchisors can build, nurture, and maintain robust systems for their growing network of franchisees. To date, these efforts have helped FastLane award franchises in over 7,300 territories, changing more than 2,900 lives for the better through franchise ownership.

About Southern Steer Butcher

Southern Steer Butcher is a community and education-focused gourmet butcher and grocer franchise that offers consumers a wide selection of premium meats, sides, desserts, craft beers, and wine in a convenient, 2000-square foot retail location. The Southern Steer Butcher brand offers prospective franchisees all the necessary training, systems, tools, and support to operate a successful business that focuses on providing a first-class experience for guests. Since community involvement and giving back is a core operating principle of the brand, Southern Steer Butcher launched Project 52, a nonprofit wing that addresses food insecurity at the local level. For more information on franchising with Southern Steer Butcher, please visit https://southernsteerfranchise.com.

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane provides outsourced franchise development services to emerging franchisors. It manages the entire franchisee sales lifecycle from initial lead generation to prospect qualification through to deal closure. FastLane works with franchisors to perfect their discovery process, bring qualified franchisee leads and drive explosive growth. The company leverages a rigorous diligence and onboarding process, industry-leading technology platform, and exceptional sales executives to drive successful franchise development for its franchisor clients, nine of which have been acquired by private equity groups. Franchise FastLane was founded in 2017 in Omaha, NE by Ryan Zink and Carey Gille, making 2024 the company's seventh anniversary. To date, Franchise FastLane has helped award franchises in over 7,300 territories, helping to change more than 2,900 lives for the better through franchise ownership. For more information, please visit www.franchisefastlane.com.

