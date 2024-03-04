Franchise Fee Waived: AI-Powered "FLAT FEE" Real Estate Brokerage Offering Its First 20 Franchise Opportunities at No-Cost

You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete. by Buckminster Fuller Post this

"This is a game-changer for aspiring and progressive real estate professionals," says CEO/Founder Bobby Bryant. "We believe that everyone should have access to this opportunity, support, systems, and technological tools needed to thrive in any real estate market. By offering the first 20 franchises at no charge* to a qualified and select group of professionals, we're leveling the playing field by inviting capable and passionate individuals to become part of our mission to evolve the real estate industry."

While DOSS is waiving their $15,000 franchise fee for the first 20 franchises for their one-of-a-kind accelerator, there is a nominal $2,500 Administrative Fee to cover setup costs and training. This fee represents a fraction of the value provided by DOSS including comprehensive training, ongoing support, access to cutting-edge technology, and AI-Powered home search capabilities in the local market of each franchise owner.

This franchise accelerator opportunity is available to qualified candidates in the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

All applications must be received by 5pm on Friday May 10, 2024. On Monday May 20, 2024, the 20 candidates who are selected will be announced. Interested agents, brokers, and entrepreneurs are invited to apply by CLICKING HERE to begin the application process. However, there are specific qualifications that applicants must meet to be considered, including:

Have a minimum of $25,000 in cash reserves*.

in cash reserves*. Be prepared to commence operations by August 31, 2024 .

. At minimum, establish a co-working location (office) within 60 days of attending franchise training, and for the first 18 months of operations.

Open a 1,200 to 1,500 sqft permanent retail storefront location by the 18th month of operating a DOSS Home Center franchise.

Commit to recruiting and onboarding 30 to 50 agents within the first 12 months.

Attend a one-week franchise training session in Houston , scheduled for either June 17th to June 21st -or- July 22nd to July 26th .

"This opportunity is not just about owning a real estate franchise; it's about becoming part of a movement," adds CEO/Founder Bobby Bryant. "We're looking for driven individuals who share our vision for the future of real estate and are ready to seize this opportunity to make a meaningful impact in their communities."

For more information about DOSS and its franchise opportunity, please visit www.AskDoss.com or contact us at [email protected].

BENEFIT(S) OF OWNING A DOSS HOME CENTER FRANCHISE:

DOSS is the first real estate technology company to launch a real estate brokerage franchise to seamlessly scale its offering throughout the country. Owning a DOSS Home Center Franchise comes with a myriad of advantages for prospective franchisees, including lower cost to purchase a franchise, a significantly reduced franchise fee per transaction (flat fee as opposed to a percentage-based franchise fee), ongoing support, access to a revolutionary consumer search portal, cutting-edge proprietary AI technology, association with a rapidly growing and easily recognizable brand, a robust organizational culture, comprehensive agent training, a contemporary business approach, and a menu of competitive flat fee compensation plans designed to effortlessly attract real estate agents in any market across the country.

The ideal DOSS Home Center franchise owner is an individual(s) who envisions affiliating themselves with a superior alternative to the existing status quo. The DOSS method and model is characterized by a streamlined and modern approach, departing from the clunkiness of traditional practices prevalent over the past 100 years. Their brand and business method has evolved in sync with consumers, real estate agents, and technology, by offering a dynamic and forward-thinking solution for today's diverse and ever-changing real estate landscape.

ABOUT DOSS:

Backed by Amazon Alexa Fund and Google for Startups, DOSS is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Real Estate Marketplace that encompasses various divisions, including a Mortgage, Real Estate Brokerage, a Real Estate Agent License Holding Division, Real Estate Franchise Division, and an in-house High Tech Development Team. Together, this assortment of brands and services are strategically crafted to cater to the entire lifecycle of homeownership.

Being a Marketplace with a focus on an agent and consumer-centric approach, our AI platform effortlessly draws in service providers and users seeking an economical, efficient, systematic, and transparent solution for seamlessly searching, serving, servicing, and transacting all aspects of home-related tasks in the palm of your hands.

DOSS: Helping Winners, Win More!

For more information about DOSS and franchise opportunities, please email [email protected].

DOSS Home Center Franchise Accelerator Application: CLICK HERE!

