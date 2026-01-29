Franchise Now Announces Launch of DreamStart™ Funding Program

"Franchise Now's DreamStart™ program introduces a practical solution that brings greater accountability and transparency to funding and allows the entire system to function the way it should." -- Sam Phelps, president of Franchise Now Post this

"As we enter 2026, the economics of franchise growth have reached an inflection point where time saved has become the single most critical factor in predicting long-term success," stated Sam Phelps, president of Franchise Now. "When funding timelines are compressed, the benefits compound. Franchisors realize royalties sooner, franchisees are able to begin training and open faster, and brokers and consultants are compensated earlier for the value they create. There is broad recognition across the industry that the traditional funding process is outdated and inefficient, which is why Franchise Now's DreamStart™ program introduces a practical solution that brings greater accountability and transparency to funding and allows the entire system to function the way it should"

How Does it Work?

The DreamStart™ Funding Program drastically reduces the traditional development timeline by prequalifying candidates early and advancing immediate same-day payment of franchise fees upon receipt of executed agreements. This allows new franchisees to commence training, complete their onboarding process, and launch the business of their dreams up to 60-120 days faster than traditional financing methods. Likewise, franchisors also benefit from an accelerated development timeline that increases conversions, improves the candidate experience, and expedites royalty payments – thereby ensuring the long-term health of franchise brands.

Franchise Now's DreamStart™ Funding Program applies to all of the most common funding methods including SBA-backed loans, ROBS (Rollovers for Business Startups), or a combination of both. And the platform places an emphasis on providing a clean user experience for candidates with the use of an intuitive dashboard that guides them through the entire lending process with checklists, reminders, real-time updates, and personalized support. Franchise Now asserts control and oversight of the process, so that teams can remain focused on maintaining the momentum of their franchise sales and development efforts. Brands wishing to enroll in the DreamStart™ Funding Program will be guided through the onboarding process with Franchise Now, including the creation of a personalized funding profile, FAQs, scripts, and templates – all with the ability to integrate development workflows through the brand's existing CRMs.

For further information or to book a demo of the DreamStart™ Funding Program, please visit www.franchisenow.com. Fill out the online contact form and submit an inquiry or book an appointment by calling (214) 531-6120.

About Franchise Now

