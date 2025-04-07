Franchise Services, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

Franchise Services, Inc. (FSI), a leading franchise management company, announces the engagement of Steve Metcalf, as the company's new virtual chief artificial intelligence officer.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franchise Services, Inc. (FSI), a leading franchise management company, is pleased to announce the engagement of Steve Metcalf, as the company's new virtual chief artificial intelligence officer (vCAIO). FSI is the parent company of Sir Speedy, PIP and Signal Graphics print, signs and marketing services brands, renowned for innovation in an ever-changing industry. This strategic addition underscores FSI's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance service delivery and drive innovation within its brands.

"We are excited to welcome Steve to our team. In this new role, Steve will provide strategic insight in the development and implementation of AI strategies for the company, working closely with the executive management team on a consulting basis to integrate AI solutions that enhance efficiency, improve customer experiences, and create new business opportunities for our brands," said Richard Lowe, president and chief executive officer of Franchise Services, Inc.

A sought-after AI strategist with an extensive background in technology startups and enterprise digital strategy, Metcalf is the visionary co-founder and CEO of IMAGINE AI LIVE, a summit dedicated to exploring AI's transformative potential in business. Metcalf has built successful companies and fostered innovation and collaboration across sectors.

As FSI's brands continue to grow their footprint and capabilities, the company is focused on harnessing AI to enhance business productivity, efficiency and to offer AI-driven solutions to customers.

"Due to advancements in AI, the printing industry is on the verge of rapid transformation. AI is a significant opportunity and competitive advantage for Sir Speedy, PIP and Signal Graphic locations to provide more value to their clients. We are currently focused on, but not limited to, AI solutions for workflow, sales and customer experience," says Lowe.

Metcalf will be a keynote speaker at the Sir Speedy, PIP and Signal Graphics Convention and Vendor Show in New Orleans, on May 6-9.

About Franchise Services

Franchise Services, Inc. (FSI) is a franchise management company that owns the brands Sir Speedy, PIP and Signal Graphics — leading print, signs and marketing services providers. The company also owns TeamLogic IT, a fast-growing technology franchise that provides managed IT services. FSI has a 50-plus year history of managing award-winning brands that support the small- to medium-sized business market. With more than 500 locations across all its brands, the company reported an outstanding year in 2024.

Media Contact

Denise Denton, Franchise Services, Inc., 949-348-5400, [email protected], www.franserv.com

SOURCE Franchise Services, Inc.