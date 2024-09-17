FranchiseFilming Named One of 2024's Top Franchise Suppliers by Entrepreneur

"We are both honored and humbled to be ranked on such a prestigious list as Entrepreneur's Top Suppliers. We've worked very hard over the past few years to earn this level respect and recognition from the franchising industry." -- Trevor Rappleye, CEO of FranchiseFilming Post this

"We are both honored and humbled to be ranked on such a prestigious list as Entrepreneur's Top Suppliers," stated Trevor Rappleye, CEO of FranchiseFilming.com. "We've worked very hard over the past few years, creating more than 500 videos a year, to earn this level respect and recognition from the franchising industry. Being named a top five supplier in Entrepreneur's highly competitive marketing services category demonstrates that our passion for authentic storytelling is making a difference."

Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers ranking is based on an annual survey of franchisors, from emerging brands to some of the oldest in the industry. This year, a record 1,100-plus franchise brands participated, telling Entrepreneur which suppliers they and their franchisees work with and rating their satisfaction with those suppliers' services in the areas of quality, cost, and value. Each supplier receives a score based on the survey results, and the top-scoring suppliers are ranked within their respective categories.

"The suppliers on our list passed the most important test of all: They were recommended by their clients!" says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "We love surveying franchisors and asking their opinions on suppliers, because we know they're eager to praise the suppliers who make a true difference in their business. And that knowledge helps everyone."

Since being founded in 2019, FranchiseFilming has worked with many of the biggest names in the franchising industry, including brands such as Neighborly Franchising, Propelled Brands, IFPG, Empower Brands, Handyman Connection, and recent clients including Homefront Brands and Synergy Home Care. The organization credits its success to offering clients a comprehensive VIP Membership model that simplifies the turnkey video production process with no hidden fees or travel expenses. The FranchiseFilming team brings over $35,000 in video, lighting, sound, and camera equipment to every onsite shoot, ensuring that clients always receive the highest quality 4K cinematography – edited and delivered in as little as five to 10 days.

"I come from the wedding industry, which is where I fell in love with the true emotion and storytelling that video can convey," states Rappleye. "I think the franchising industry is still missing this mark, but we're happy to be the ones at the forefront preaching the message of authentic storytelling to brands. No stock footage, no scripts, no 2D drawings, just real-life video imagery that captures the essence of a brand's value proposition. This prestigious ranking from Entrepreneur is a credit to all of our clients, partners, and team members who understand the value video can bring. No matter what AI or automation does from here on out, the world will always crave real stories - and that's exactly what we capture, edit, and deliver."

To view FranchiseFilming in the Top Franchise Suppliers list, pick up the September/October issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands Sep. 24, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/top-franchise-suppliers starting Sep. 17.

About FranchiseFilming:

Founded by serial entrepreneur Trevor Rappleye, FranchiseFilming is a leading, full-service video production provider that helps franchisors and suppliers across the country drive leads and win more clients with monthly marketing videos via a VIP membership model. The FranchiseFilming membership provides a world-class, WOW customer service experience with professional videos every month that will drive sales without corporate video production hassles – no travel costs or extra fees, with final videos completed in just five to ten business days. Whether companies are seeking to raise awareness or drive more sales, Franchise Filming provides a creative, high-quality solution by creating memorable and engaging videos that inspire people to take action and drive sales. FranchiseFilming co-founded and plays an instrumental role in "The Franchise Masters," a peer leadership group that has brought together the industry's most influential voices to provide advice and direction on brand development, leadership, operational excellence, marketing, sales, and more. For more information, please visit https://franchisefilming.com.

