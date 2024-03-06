Francis Mailman Soumilas, P.C. elevates Lauren KW Brennan to Partner

Francis Mailman Soumilas, P.C. (FMS) is proud to announce the elevation of Lauren KW Brennan to Partner, effective immediately.

PHILADELPHIA, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are excited to announce Lauren's elevation to partnership," said Jim Francis, one of the firm's founding partners. "Through her 10 years at FMS, Lauren has demonstrated exceptional talent as a litigator and advocate for the consumer community. We are excited to have Lauren continue to serve our clients for many years." FMS has offices in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

