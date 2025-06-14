Four Attorneys from Francis Mailman Soumilas, P.C. Named to 2025 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List.

Jim Francis Recognized Among Top 100 Attorneys in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia

Four attorneys from Francis Mailman Soumilas, P.C., a nationally recognized consumer protection law firm based in Philadelphia, have been selected to the 2025 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list for their exceptional work representing consumers in complex litigation matters.

James A. Francis, Mark D. Mailman, John J. Soumilas, and Joseph L. Gentilcore were honored by the Super Lawyers selection committee, with Jim Francis earning additional recognition as one of the Top 100 attorneys in both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia.

Selection to the Super Lawyers list is a prestigious distinction reserved for attorneys who demonstrate excellence in practice, as evaluated through independent research, peer nominations, and professional achievement. Fewer than five percent of attorneys in the state are named to the list each year.

"We're proud to see our partners recognized for their tireless commitment to consumer justice," said managing partner Mark Mailman. "This honor reflects not only their deep legal expertise, but also the impact our firm continues to have in protecting consumers' rights across the country."

Francis Mailman Soumilas, P.C. is widely regarded as one of the premier consumer law firms in the United States. The firm focuses on cases involving inaccurate credit reports, background check errors, identity theft, and illegal debt collection practices—helping consumers take on large corporations and credit reporting agencies.

This latest recognition builds on a long tradition of excellence for the firm's attorneys, many of whom have received repeated accolades for their leadership in consumer protection law.

