FRANdata Appoints Alicia Miller as Managing Director to Expand Franchise Advisory and Private Equity Solutions

Alicia Miller has been named FRANdata's Managing Director to drive growth in franchise advisory and private equity solutions.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FRANdata, an industry-leading research and advisory firm offering market intelligence that enables clients to grow their business in franchising, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alicia Miller as Managing Director. In her new role, Miller will drive the expansion of FRANdata's advisory practice, working with private equity investors, PE-backed franchisors, and multi-brand platforms to further enhance client growth and investment performance.

"FRANdata has a longstanding history of assisting private equity firms in identifying ideal acquisitions and conducting comprehensive due diligence on brands and franchisees," said Edith Wiseman, President of FRANdata. "Alicia's exceptional expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we extend our advisory services and deepen our impact across both the franchising and private equity landscapes."

Darrell Johnson, CEO of FRANdata, added, "Alicia's appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey. Her deep understanding of the intersection between franchising and private equity, coupled with her strategic vision, perfectly complements our mission. We are confident that her leadership will not only strengthen our existing capabilities but also pave the way for new opportunities across our core verticals."

Ms. Miller is a recognized authority in the franchising arena and the author of Big Money in Franchising, Scaling Your Enterprise in the Era of Private Equity—the first comprehensive study examining the impact of private equity on the franchise sector and its stakeholders. Over the years, she has contributed more than 100 articles to leading publications such as Franchise Times, Forbes, and Entrepreneur. Her career highlights include being a multi-unit franchisee, and working with franchisors, multi-unit operating groups, and private capital firms on transformative investment and growth strategies.

In addition to her industry contributions, Alicia Miller serves on the boards of several notable organizations, including the PE-backed Elevated Ventures Group—the largest franchisee of Urban Air Adventure Parks—and 4Ever Young, a wellness brand that recently secured private equity investment. She also lends her expertise to the International Franchise Association's certification program (CFE), where she plays a key role in promoting franchising best practices and regulatory compliance.

At FRANdata, Alicia Miller will focus on strengthening the firm's robust advisory solutions, including its comprehensive franchise due diligence services available at FRANdata PE Solutions. Her strategic leadership will be central to driving initiatives that support both private equity clients in their acquisition efforts and franchisors in maximizing their investment potential. For more information about FRANdata and its services, please visit www.frandata.com.

About FRANdata

FRANdata is an industry-leading research and consulting firm offering market intelligence that enables our clients to grow their business in franchising. FRANdata offers independent, comprehensive market insight focusing on the franchise ecosystem. By leveraging the largest database of proprietary franchise information in the industry, FRANdata harnesses facts and figures into winning strategies that transform mediocre results into highly successful outcomes for our clients. FRANdata is headquartered in Arlington, Va., and is often cited as franchise experts in media publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes Magazine, the Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information go to www.frandata.com.

