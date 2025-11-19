Frank J Veith and Rasit Dinc Evaluate Next-Generation Technologies in Vascular Treatments

"VEITH continues to lead global endovascular innovation and shape the future of vascular care." — Frank J. Veith "AI-driven surgical simulations help reduce complications and make high-risk vascular procedures safer." — Rasit Dinc Post this

The five-day symposium showcases the latest advancements in vascular medicine through concise, fast-paced presentations. Bringing together thousands of vascular surgeons, interventional cardiologists, and radiologists from across multiple continents, the meeting plays a significant role in disseminating scientific evidence that directly shapes clinical practice. Scientist Rasit Dinc has gained international recognition for his work on AI-based solutions in intravascular imaging and endovascular planning. This year's program highlighted an increased focus on digital health, advanced imaging technologies, and artificial intelligence.

In his remarks, Dinc emphasized that AI should serve as a "decision-support engine" in vascular disease management. By generating three-dimensional virtual models from patient-specific imaging and clinical data, clinicians can simulate surgical planning in advance. "Testing potential scenarios digitally before the procedure reduces complication rates and enables more predictable outcomes, especially in high-risk cases," Dinc said.

Dinc further explained that AI-assisted simulations offer substantial technical and strategic advantages for conditions such as aortic aneurysms, peripheral artery disease, and complex vascular lesions. Machine-learning algorithms, he noted, can analyze outcomes from thousands of patients with similar clinical profiles and recommend the most effective treatment strategies.

He also addressed the broader implications of AI adoption, underscoring that its value cannot be measured solely by technical performance. Dinc highlighted the importance of algorithmic transparency, data quality, ethical and legal frameworks, and rigorous clinical validation. He emphasized that meaningful progress in vascular health requires multidisciplinary collaboration spanning engineering, law, medicine, and data science.

Symposium founder Frank J. Veith emphasized vascular surgery's long-standing role in rapidly integrating innovative technologies into clinical practice. He noted that artificial intelligence will endure only insofar as it is supported by scientific evidence. "AI will not replace us; but when used appropriately, it will become a partner that enhances experience and improves patient safety," Veith stated.

The session also explored the integration of AI-driven decision-support systems with imaging technologies, telemedicine applications, and remote monitoring platforms—highlighting their potential to reduce knowledge gaps between physicians in peripheral settings and major referral centers. Dinc stressed that a strong digital health infrastructure can overcome geographic and economic barriers, extending expert-level care to broader patient populations.

Media Contact

Alex DuPont, DuPont Wire, 1 2122206026, [email protected]

SOURCE VEITH Symposium