Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy introduces new visual identity system by design office Order

Of almost 500 designs that Frank Lloyd Wright saw realized during his lifetime, nearly 15% have been lost to demolition or neglect. With each additional structure that is destroyed, the transformative potential of countless future experiences is lost forever. Wright's revolutionary designs are more than beautiful buildings; they've become important pieces of American history and irreplaceable works of art. His use of natural light, free-flowing plans and organic materials fosters calm, connection, and belonging to demonstrate a better way to live. The Conservancy fights to protect Wright's legacy for generations of people to personally experience the impact of Wright's designs, take inspiration from them into their own lives, and carry these important principles into the future.

"The Conservancy accomplishes the extraordinary," said Executive Director Barbara Gordon. "We support the stewards of individual buildings with technical resources, and from there our role grows to encompass Wright's body of work as a whole. We bring together a community that includes not just every building steward—private or public—but every advocate and every Wright enthusiast, uniting them in a single shared goal. When even one building is threatened, the urgency of our mission becomes clearer. Each and every one of Wright's built works showcases ideas that inspire, and the Conservancy exists to protect them all, ensuring the ideas they embody will impact the future. Our new identity was built to passionately communicate this. Rooted in our past, it nurtures our relationships with our existing supporters. But it also conveys a clear call to action that will engage new audiences so more people understand that this work is important, relevant, and has the power to change lives."

"This is the culmination of a watershed year for the Conservancy. Together with local and national partners, we secured a major victory in the high-profile fight to save Wright's 1956 Price Tower in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. There is strong momentum in our other efforts; we were recently in court for the conclusion of the foreclosure process involving the 1903 Walser House in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, and will continue our urgent advocacy for its future" said Scott W. Perkins, president of the Conservancy's Board of Directors. "Our new identity reflects an organization operating with professionalism, focus, and impact to meet the challenges ahead. It shows the strength of our community and the essential role the Conservancy plays in ensuring Wright's buildings remain a living part of our culture."

**The Conservancy's new visual identity**

Frank Lloyd Wright often used a red square as a personal "stamp of approval." Many Wright sites and related organizations, including the Conservancy, have embraced the shape in their own visual identities. The Conservancy's new mark brings together multiple squares to symbolize Wright's varied body of work and unify the diverse community dedicated to its preservation. The "missing" square in the Conservancy's new logo represents the profound void created should a single Wright building be lost or threatened with neglect – an evocative image that is as intentional in meaning as it is striking in form.

An updated color palette, too, plays a key role in the new identity, drawing directly from the materials, textures, and tones one encounters in and around Wright's buildings. Grounding the visual system in the lived experience of physical places reflects the Conservancy's mission: advocating for and protecting the vital and remarkable spaces designed by Wright so people can carry forward the impact of his designs.

Typography choices are another way the identity references Wright's own creative spirit. For many years, Wright's typewritten letters used the distinctive Vogue typeface. A version of it adapted for digital use–Reply, by Swiss type foundry Optimo–is the defining typographical element of the Conservancy's new logomark and written communications.

"Frank Lloyd Wright shared an extraordinary design legacy with the world," said Jesse Reed, Partner at Order. "It was an honor to take inspiration from one of history's greatest creative minds and, in some small way, to contribute to the ongoing story of his work. Our process began by immersing ourselves in Wright's design history and vocabulary. From that foundation, we created an identity that feels grounded in his legacy but not derivative of it, honoring rather than imitating his work. The system of squares emerged as a way to represent both the breadth of Wright's built work and the community dedicated to preserving it, while embodying the profound loss that comes when even one piece of that legacy is taken from us."

More than a logo, the visual identity is a complete system designed to support all aspects of the Conservancy's work, from preservation advocacy to educational efforts. It reimagines SaveWright as the Conservancy's sub-brand for communications, encompassing the organization's website, email blasts, and magazine. Mailed to the organization's members twice yearly, SaveWright magazine presents scholarly and practical writing of interest to Wright building owners and stewards, scholars, and enthusiasts. It is one of the many ways Conservancy members stay connected to its mission as well as the broader preservation movement.

The system is expansive and expressive. It introduces a series of abstracted building forms created from basic shapes, inspired in part by the wooden blocks presented by Wright's mother to him as a child. Instilling in Wright a lifelong fascination with geometry, the skillful and innovative manipulation of shapes and spaces would later lead to functional and beautiful designs. This principle is carried forward in the Conservancy's new visual language, which unites form and function in the service of preservation.

The Conservancy and Order will host a free online event on February 4 that will explore the development and thinking behind the new logo. More information is available here.

The Conservancy's new identity debuts today across its digital platforms. It invites the world to consider the profound impact of the organization's work–and to join its vital community in a number of ways–by becoming members, attending events, supporting advocacy efforts, or even as stewards of Wright buildings. The Conservancy's fresh look shines a new light on its mission to preserve every Wright building, ensuring the innovation and creative spirit that they embody will endure and light the way toward a more humane and livable world, today and far into the future.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy is a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 to facilitate the preservation and stewardship of the remaining structures designed by Frank Lloyd Wright through advocacy, education and technical services. The staff and a corps of dedicated and knowledgeable board members and volunteers accomplish the Conservancy's mission through strategic initiatives that include advocating against demolition and neglect of Wright structures, holding preservation easements, providing access to expert technical conservation and restoration resources, connecting preservation-minded buyers and sellers of Wright properties, advancing original Wright scholarship through SaveWright magazine, and honoring those who demonstrate extraordinary efforts in stewardship of Wright's legacy through the Wright Spirit Awards. Learn more at savewright.org

Order is a design office located in Brooklyn, New York, that specializes in identity, editorial, and brand systems. Established in 2017, the company has partnered with clients such as MoMA, Herman Miller, Knoll, Williams College, Apple, and Google, among many others. They are also the team behind independent publishing imprint, Standards Manual, and the digital brand guidelines tool, Standards. The team for the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy was Jesse Reed (Partner), Garrett Corcoran (Design Director), and Megan Nardini (Head of Operations). Learn more at order.design

