Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Names Joseph Specter as New President and CEO

Specter, who most recently served as president and general director of Arizona Opera, is eager to partner with the Foundation's dedicated community in support of Wright's enduring philosophy. "It is an incredible honor to join the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation as its next president and CEO," said Specter. "Wright's vision for improving lives through the principles of organic architecture is as relevant today as ever, and I am eager to collaborate with the Foundation's dedicated team and community to amplify his influence. Together, we will deepen our engagement with architects, scholars and supporters while strengthening the Foundation's resources to preserve and advance Wright's legacy. I look forward to building new relationships and ensuring that Wright's philosophy continues to inspire generations to come."

Under Specter's leadership at Arizona Opera, the company became a nationally recognized leader in innovation and impact over the past eight and a half years. During that time, the company—which provides main stage performances in both Phoenix and Tucson, as well as statewide educational programming—has significantly expanded its philanthropic support, including securing multiple seven-figure commitments that strengthened the organization's artistic and community programs. During Specter's tenure, Arizona Opera also commissioned and produced its first three world premieres and meaningfully expanded its education initiatives. Among the company's achievements during Specter's tenure was the commissioning and premiere of the "Taliesin West Version" of Daron Hagen's opera Shining Brow, based on Frank Lloyd Wright's life and work.

"On behalf of the Arizona Opera Board, I extend sincere congratulations to Joe on his new role as CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Joe's visionary leadership has had a profound transforming impact on Arizona Opera. We are delighted that he will continue to contribute to the cultural landscape of our state. We wish Joe, his family and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation great success in this exciting next chapter," said David Heap, board chair of Arizona Opera.

Before Arizona Opera, Specter served as general director of Austin Opera, where he led the company through 32 percent budget growth, increased subscription revenue and strengthened fundraising through major donor commitments. Earlier, as director of institutional relations at the Metropolitan Opera, he managed a portfolio of 100+ institutional funders, generating over $5 million in annual support and helping to secure more than $3 million in new sponsorships.

Specter also brings five years of experience working in financial services at the investment house Lord Abbett, where his responsibilities included relationship support of a portfolio of institutional investors representing $2.6 billion in assets under management.

With the full confidence of the Board, Specter will guide the Foundation's efforts to steward Wright's historic sites, archives and legacy, while championing new opportunities to bring the vision of organic architecture to a broader audience. He will officially assume his role in early May 2025.

For more information about the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and its programs, visit FrankLloydWright.org.

About the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, established by Wright in 1940, is dedicated to preserving Taliesin and Taliesin West, both on the World Heritage List, for future generations, and inspiring people to discover and embrace an architecture for better living through meaningful connections to nature, the arts, and each other. The Foundation continues the Frank Lloyd Wright legacy by broadening access to his ideas, works, and organic design principles — considered just as relevant today as in his own time — and provides new pathways for audiences to create beauty and connectedness in their own lives. Conveniently located 20 minutes north of historic Old Town Scottsdale, Taliesin West was recently named among the top 10% of attractions worldwide by TripAdvisor. Visit FrankLloydWright.org for more information on tour schedules, cultural and educational experiences and events. To shop the latest Wright-inspired home, design and lifestyle products, visit FrankLloydWrightStore.com.

