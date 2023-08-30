Frank Raha named HNTB's government relations officer to lead the development and execution of the firm's national government relations strategies

"Frank's commitment to strategically advancing our government relations programs will be instrumental in upholding the extraordinary value we provide to both our clients and the communities we serve," said Doug Mann, FASLA, HNTB's president of corporate development and executive officer. Tweet this

Since Raha joined HNTB four years ago, he has held several leadership positions within the firm. He most recently served as HNTB's Central Division government relations director, where he directed government relations activities for Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Prior to joining HNTB, Raha served as regional manager, government and public affairs for a major building materials and solutions firm. Earlier in his career, he served as director government affairs for the Michigan Department of Transportation. Appointed by former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Raha led MDOT's government affairs program and served as director for the state transportation commission, the organization that develops and approves all transportation policies and projects in the state.

Raha earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from Michigan State University. He has been active with the ITS World Congress; American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials; American Council of Engineering Companies Texas; Texas Association of Business; and other organizations.

