Frank Thorp to Step Down as President & CEO of US Navy Memorial

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Navy Memorial Board of Directors announced today that the President & CEO, Rear Admiral Frank Thorp IV, USN (Ret) has decided to step down later this year after more than eight years leading the organization.

"Under Frank's leadership, we have made enormous progress across every measure of eﬀectiveness established by the Board, our donors and sponsors," said Chairman of the Board, Vice Admiral Carol Pottenger, USN (Ret). "The Navy Memorial came out of the pandemic stronger than we went in and last year's tremendous results are an absolute testament to his leadership."

In 2023, the Memorial hosted more than 300 events, doubled the number of visitors from the prior year, and managed more than 40 programs in support of its mission to "Honor, Recognize and Celebrate the men and women of the sea services, past, present and future; and to Inform the public about their service."

Rear Admiral Thorp's legacy also includes a revitalized main exhibition hall, matured strategic planning processes, improved budgeting and development practices and modernized staﬀ functions, all of which were instrumental in the Navy Memorial's Charity Navigator rating improving from one-star to three-stars during his tenure.

The future is bright at the Navy Memorial. In 2024 it will open a new online portal for the National Chief's Mess, expand the exhibits in the Delbert D. Black National Chief's Mess and upgrade the Arleigh & Roberta Burke Theatre, installing an "LED Wall," the ﬁrst of its kind in Washington, DC. New cameras and lighting will enable the theatre to serve as a live broadcast facility.

"It has been the honor of my life to lead the United States Navy Memorial," said Rear Admiral Thorp. "The organization is going in the right direction, the team is strong, and it is time for me to open my next chapter."

The Navy Memorial Board of Directors has initiated a search to identify the new President & CEO. For information concerning the search, please go to the Navy Memorial's website at navymemorial.org/president-ceo-search.

The US Navy Memorial is a not-for-proﬁt, 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to Honor, Recognize and Celebrate the men and women of the Sea Services, past, present and future; and to Inform the public about their service. The Navy Memorial is located at 701 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20004.

