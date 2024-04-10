Frank Torrone Receives Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) Certification

Satovsky Asset Management Wealth Strategist Frank Torrone earns RMA® certification, emphasizing the RIA's commitment to advanced retirement planning.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Satovsky Asset Management (SAM), a leading firm in wealth management and financial planning services, announced that Wealth Strategist Frank Torrone has received the Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) certification from the Investments & Wealth Institute.

The RMA® certification is designed for financial professionals seeking to elevate their retirement advising capabilities with advanced, specialized knowledge. This comprehensive program prepares advisors to navigate the complexities of retirement planning and address clients' varied concerns, liabilities, and goals, ensuring they are well-positioned to face market volatility and inflation risks.

Frank Torrone, who joined Satovsky Asset Management in 2019, has continually demonstrated a deep commitment to providing exceptional wealth management services to his clients. A graduate of Fordham University, Frank earned his Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation in 2015. His achievement of the RMA® certification underscores his dedication to excellence in retirement planning and wealth management.

Jonathan Satovsky, CEO and Chief Behavioral Coach at Satovsky Asset Management commented, "Frank's attainment of the RMA® certification is not just a testament to his dedication to professional growth but also reflects our firm's commitment to providing our clients with the highest standard of advice and service. His expanded expertise in retirement planning will further enhance our ability to craft personalized, strategic solutions that help our clients achieve their future aspirations."

About Satovsky Asset Management

Established as a New York City independent boutique wealth management firm in 2007, Satovsky Asset Management offers a level of alignment and personalized service that extends beyond a traditional wealth advisory relationship. Satovsky Asset Management's hyper-personalized approach brings together financial planning, investment management, and behavioral coaching to develop investor habits and strategies for long-term abundance and peace of mind.

Investments & Wealth Institute® (the Institute) is the owner of the certification marks "RMA," and "Retirement Management Advisor." Use of RMA, and/or Retirement Management Advisor signifies that the user has successfully completed the Institute's initial and ongoing credentialing requirements for investment management professionals.

