Frank Wardzinski Joins The Facilities Group as CEO and President of CSI International

Prior to joining CSI International, Wardzinski served as Chief Operating Officer and Partner of BRAVO Group Services for 20 years. Throughout his career, he has led high-performing teams across operations, finance, sales, and human resources, driving sustainable growth and operational excellence. His deep industry knowledge and strategic vision have earned him recognition as an industry expert by clients, colleagues, and key supply partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome Frank to The Facilities Group family as he takes the helm at CSI International," said Bryson Raver, CEO at The Facilities Group. "His leadership and track record of success in the facilities support industry make him the ideal choice to lead CSI International into its next phase of growth and service excellence."

Wardzinski's appointment reflects The Facilities Group's continued commitment to enhancing its expertise in life Sciences, GMP, strengthening its leadership team, and enhancing service offerings to clients nationwide. As CEO and President, he will focus on expanding operational capabilities, optimizing service delivery, and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.

"I am honored to join CSI International and The Facilities Group at such an exciting time," said Wardzinski. "CSI International has a strong reputation for delivering exceptional facilities support services, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive further success and continue exceeding client expectations."

The TFG family of companies now comprises 18 specialized brands, 47 regional offices and more than 15,000 employees servicing over 30,000 buildings in all 50 states, plus operations as far west as Guam and as far east as Puerto Rico.

