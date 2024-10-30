Frank Works Innovative Court Shoe "The One" Now Available Nationwide

"We set out to solve the problems athletes had with their current options in court shoes, which primarily revolve around comfort, which in term become performance issues," said Rod Foley, Franks Shoes co-founder. "The One addresses all these complaints." Post this

Frank Works was created by three global athletic shoe industry experts with 25 years of experience working with big footwear brands. Rod Foley, Dave Lambert, and Greg Newman each have a long, successful history of making shoes for a variety of companies and sports including Mizuno, Under Armour and others. For more than three years the trio has worked to develop and launch the Frank Works brand.

"We set out to solve the problems athletes had with their current options in court shoes, which primarily revolve around comfort, which in term become performance issues," said Rod Foley, Franks Shoes co-founder. "Court athletes cited lack of cushioning, overly stiff uppers, narrowness in the forefoot, tons of heel slippage from all the lateral motion, and laces that didn't snug right or didn't stay tied or couldn't adjust quickly and easily mid-match."

"The One addresses all these complaints," Foley continued. "We have seen throughout our careers the power that comfort can have as a way to unlock the athlete in each of us. To remove a barrier, both physical and mental, can have an enormous effect on our inclination to put the phone down and go play."

Early testimonials are positive and include: "I don't think in my 20 years of coaching tennis I ever wore a shoe for 10 hours and felt good afterwards, but this shoe feels great," from Scott Colebourne, CEO of Courtside Guide. Candy Reid-Harrop, a tennis commentator, coach and former world-ranked player, said, "I could literally wear it all day, which, as any tennis player knows, is extremely unusual."

The One is available in two color options, black and white both with a lime green sole accent, and 15 unisex sizes from men's 5.5 to 13 and women's from 7 to 14.5. The One retails for $160. Purchase at https://frankworksshoes.com.

Dave Lambert, Rod Foley and Greg Newman created Frank Works to give tennis and pickleball players what they need and want in athletic footwear. Company founders aim to be "frank" and clear in their mission to make premium shoes with improved fit, comfort and performance. They treat anything they create as a "work" of art and believe in zero shortcuts, sacrifices or substitutions. Innovations for other underserved sports categories may be future targets for Frank Works in its quest to allow athletes to enjoy playing and play more often. More information at https://frankworksshoes.com.

