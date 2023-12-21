Frankenmuth Insurance Appoints Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer

Dawn Jaffray has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Frankenmuth Mutual Holding Company and its subsidiary companies.

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frankenmuth Insurance, a super-regional insurance carrier based in Frankenmuth, Michigan, is pleased to announce Dawn Jaffray has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Frankenmuth Mutual Holding Company and its subsidiary companies. Jaffray will serve on the Executive Committee and the Retirement, Investment, and Political Affairs committees.

In this role, Jaffray will lead accounting, finance, and investment functions; provide guidance and oversight of internal audit; and be actively involved in reinsurance, corporate strategy, enterprise risk management as well as reporting financial performance to the Board of Directors.

She joined the company on December 4, bringing more than 30 years of experience in public and private companies, leading all aspects of insurance finance in the property/casualty, surety, and life insurance sectors. Her recent insurance company roles have included serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for CopperPoint Insurance Company and as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for UFG Insurance.

A graduate of the University of Windsor, Canada, Jaffray holds a Bachelor of Commerce with honors in business finance and accounting. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a Certified Investor Relations Officer, and a Deming Total Quality Management continuous improvement trainer. In 2019, she was named CFO of the Year by Corridor Business Journal in Iowa.

About Frankenmuth Insurance

Insurance exists to provide peace of mind, and Frankenmuth Insurance, headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, has been protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 150 years. With more than 800 employees, we truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice by delivering unparalleled protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we partner exclusively with more than 750 independent agencies in 15 states to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. We are proud to be one of the industry's most financially sound, stable, and secure carriers, with $1.9 billion in assets. We have earned an AM Best "A" (Excellent) rating or higher every year for more than 45 years and have been recognized as a Ward's 50 Property-Casualty Top Performer 17 times. For more information, visit fmins.com.

