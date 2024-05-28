Frankenmuth Insurance Names RSS Insurance 2023 Agency of the Year

Top award presented to the best overall-performing agency partner.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frankenmuth Insurance, a super-regional carrier based in Frankenmuth, Michigan, has named RSS Insurance of Chattanooga, Tennessee, the 2023 Agency of the Year. This award is presented annually to the agency with the top overall performance company-wide in profitability, growth, and policy retention.

RSS Insurance has partnered with Frankenmuth Insurance since 2005 and is recognized as one of the carrier's Preferred Plus agency partners. Additionally, RSS Insurance was named Diamond Achiever for Tennessee in 2023, 2022, and 2013. This annual award recognizes the agency with the top overall state-level performance.

"After being named Diamond Achiever in 2022, RSS elevated their performance in 2023, earning Agency of the Year. With more than 800 agency partners competing for the award, RSS attained the highest level for overall agency achievement," said Fred Edmond, Frankenmuth Insurance CEO. "RSS Insurance has been an outstanding partner for 19 years, with endless dedication and commitment to our mutual customers. Thank you, RSS, for your efforts and hard work. We are so proud to name you our 2023 Agency of the Year."

Founded in 1973, RSS Insurance has grown over the last five decades to include some of the region's best insurance agencies. RSS Insurance is a privately owned regional insurance brokerage firm that handles the process of buying insurance for their clients. They specialize in commercial business insurance, professional liability, surety bonds, employee benefits, and personal insurance including home, auto, and umbrella insurance.

"Frankenmuth Insurance and RSS have had a strong partnership for more than 20 years," said Trey Powell, RSS Insurance Principal. "They are one of the finest insurance companies to do business with because of their consistency in the market and the value they still put on their relationship with their agents and policyholders. We are honored to achieve top agency recognition for 2024."

To learn more about Frankenmuth Insurance, visit fmins.com. For more information on RSS Insurance, visit their website at http://www.rssins.com.

About Frankenmuth Insurance

Frankenmuth Insurance's core purpose is to provide peace of mind. Headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, the company has been protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 155 years. We truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice by delivering unparalleled protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we partner exclusively with more than 800 independent agencies in 15 states to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. We are proud to be one of the industry's most financially sound, stable, and secure carriers, with more than $2 billion in assets. We have earned an AM Best A (Excellent) financial strength rating or higher every year for more than 45 years. For more information, visit fmins.com.

Media Contact

Marcia Merando, Frankenmuth Insurance, 989-652-6121, [email protected], fmins.com

SOURCE Frankenmuth Insurance