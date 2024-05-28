Frankenmuth Insurance Names Smith & Eddy Insurance Life Agency of the Year

Award presented to the top-performing agency partner based on profitability, growth, and policy retention.

SCOTTVILLE, Mich., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frankenmuth Insurance, a super-regional insurance carrier based in Frankenmuth, Michigan, has named Smith & Eddy Insurance of Scottville, Michigan, Life Agency of the Year for 2023. The award recognizes the company's top-performing agency for life insurance policy production.

"Smith & Eddy Insurance went above and beyond in 2023," explains Matt Taylor, Vice President of Life Sales. "We are pleased to be able to award them with this honor and thank them for their continued partnership. Congratulations to the Smith & Eddy Insurance team!"

Smith & Eddy Insurance has been appointed with Frankenmuth Insurance since 1980 and is recognized as one of the carrier's Preferred Plus agency partners.

"Our team has recognized how important having a life policy is to the overall protection and security of a family," said Scott Smith, President of Smith & Eddy Insurance. "I couldn't be any prouder of my team for making this a priority when working with our clients."

To learn more about Frankenmuth Insurance, visit fmins.com. For more information on Smith & Eddy Insurance, visit their website at http://www.smith-eddy.com.

About Frankenmuth Insurance

Frankenmuth Insurance's core purpose is to provide peace of mind. Headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, the company has been protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 155 years. We truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice by delivering unparalleled protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we partner exclusively with more than 800 independent agencies in 15 states to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. We are proud to be one of the industry's most financially sound, stable, and secure carriers, with more than $2 billion in assets. We have earned an AM Best A (Excellent) financial strength rating or higher every year for more than 45 years. For more information, visit fmins.com.

