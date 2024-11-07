Frankenmuth Insurance Promotes Erik Steenken to Vice President of Surety

Frankenmuth Insurance is pleased to announce the promotion of Erik Steenken to Vice President of Surety. In this role, Steenken will oversee the Surety division's leadership, profitability, and growth. His responsibilities include employee development, managing agency relationships, and fostering a Surety culture aligned with the company's corporate values.

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frankenmuth Insurance is pleased to announce the promotion of Erik Steenken to Vice President of Surety. In this role, Steenken will oversee the Surety division's leadership, profitability, and growth. His responsibilities include employee development, managing agency relationships, and fostering a Surety culture aligned with the company's corporate values.

Steenken joined Frankenmuth Surety in July 2022, bringing extensive experience in the surety industry. Most recently, Steenken served as Vice President of Field Operations, where he was responsible for directing corporate efforts for profitability, growth, and service levels of all profit centers; supporting the development and communication of strategic and operational plans; and supervising the Surety business unit.

Before joining Frankenmuth Surety, Steenken served as Vice President of Surety for Sompo International based in Dallas, Texas, where he managed an underwriting team and a diverse book of business comprising both contract and commercial surety. His background also includes roles as a Contract Surety Territory Manager for Great American Insurance Company based in San Antonio and Dallas, Texas, and as a Senior Surety Underwriter for CNA Surety in San Antonio, Texas.

Steenken holds a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary's University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin. He also holds his Associate in Fidelity and Surety Bonding designation.

Frankenmuth Insurance has been providing peace of mind and protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 155 years. We truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice by delivering unparalleled protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we partner exclusively with more than 800 independent agencies in 15 states to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. We are financially sound, stable, and secure, with more than $2 billion in assets, and have an AM Best A (Excellent) financial strength rating. For more information, visit fmins.com.

Media Contact

Abbe Adair, Frankenmuth Insurance, 989-652-6121, [email protected], fmins.com

SOURCE Frankenmuth Insurance