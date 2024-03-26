Frankenmuth Insurance Selects Bankers Insurance as North Carolina's Diamond Achiever

Prestigious award presented to the insurance agency for attaining the highest overall performance rating in the state of North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bankers Insurance has been named North Carolina's 2023 Diamond Achiever by Frankenmuth Insurance, a multi-state regional insurance carrier based in Frankenmuth, Michigan. The annual Diamond Achiever awards are presented to the highest-performing agencies across their footprint based on set criteria, including length of appointment, profitability, growth, and policy retention.

Frankenmuth Insurance President, COO, and Secretary Andy Knudsen shares, "Our independent agents are a true extension of our company. And year after year, it continues to be a privilege to recognize our top-performing agency partners that go above and beyond. Bankers Insurance delivers superior service and partnership to our mutual clients, and this award affirms their outstanding results over the past year. Congratulations, Bankers Insurance, on earning the North Carolina Diamond Achiever award!"

Bankers Insurance's 2023 results rank the agency as one of the most successful among Frankenmuth Insurance's more than 750 independent agencies.

"Frankenmuth Insurance provides our agency with strong insurance products and competitive premiums for our clients in the commercial and life insurance divisions," says Katherine Hall, Business Insurance Advisor at Bankers Insurance. "The support of Frankenmuth Insurance's leadership, underwriters, and service team has enabled our agency to build a strong and growing partnership. We look forward to continued success and collaboration with Frankenmuth Insurance!"

Bankers Insurance has been licensed with Frankenmuth Insurance since 2008 and is recognized as one of the carrier's Preferred independent insurance agency partners.

To learn more about Frankenmuth Insurance, visit fmins.com. For more information on Bankers Insurance, visit their website at bankersinsurance.net.

About Frankenmuth Insurance

Insurance exists to provide peace of mind, and Frankenmuth Insurance, headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, has been protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 150 years. With more than 800 employees, we truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice by delivering unparalleled protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we partner exclusively with more than 750 independent agencies in 15 states to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. We are proud to be one of the industry's most financially sound, stable, and secure carriers, with $1.9 billion in assets. We have earned an AM Best "A" (Excellent) rating or higher every year for more than 45 years and have been recognized as a Ward's 50 Property-Casualty Top Performer 17 times. For more information, visit fmins.com.

About Bankers Insurance

Bankers Insurance LLC is a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses across the nation. With a commitment to excellence and a steadfast dedication to client satisfaction, Bankers Insurance LLC has established itself as a trusted partner in the insurance industry. We are contracted with hundreds of insurance companies, and coverage offerings include all major insurance lines such as business, employee benefits, home, and auto.

For more information about Bankers Insurance LLC and our insurance solutions, please visit our website at http://www.bankersinsurance.net. Experience the difference of working with a trusted insurance partner who puts your needs first—Bankers Insurance LLC.

