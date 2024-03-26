Frankenmuth Insurance Selects Doeren Mayhew Insurance Group as Michigan's Diamond Achiever

Prestigious award presented to the insurance agency for attaining the highest overall performance rating in the state of Michigan

TROY, Mich., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doeren Mayhew Insurance Group has been named Michigan's 2023 Diamond Achiever by Frankenmuth Insurance, a multi-state regional insurance carrier based in Frankenmuth, Michigan. The annual Diamond Achiever awards are presented to the highest-performing agencies across their footprint based on set criteria, including length of appointment, profitability, growth, and policy retention.

Frankenmuth Insurance President, COO, and Secretary Andy Knudsen shares, "Our independent agents are a true extension of our company. And year after year, it continues to be a privilege to recognize our top-performing agency partners that go above and beyond. Doeren Mayhew Insurance Group delivers superior service and partnership to our mutual clients, and this award affirms their outstanding results over the past year. Congratulations, Doeren Mayhew Insurance Group, on earning the Michigan Diamond Achiever award!"

Doeren Mayhew Insurance Group's 2023 results rank the agency as one of the most successful among Frankenmuth Insurance's more than 750 independent agencies.

"Our agency is honored to receive this exemplary award. We look forward to serving our clients and continuing our partnership with Frankenmuth Insurance," shares Doeren Mayhew Insurance Group Managing Partner John Frye.

Doeren Mayhew Insurance Group has been licensed with Frankenmuth Insurance since 2004 and is recognized as one of the carrier's Preferred Plus independent insurance agency partners.

To learn more about Frankenmuth Insurance, visit fmins.com. For more information on Doeren Mayhew Insurance Group, visit their website at doereninsurance.com.

About Frankenmuth Insurance

Insurance exists to provide peace of mind, and Frankenmuth Insurance, headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, has been protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 150 years. With more than 800 employees, we truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice by delivering unparalleled protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we partner exclusively with more than 750 independent agencies in 15 states to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. We are proud to be one of the industry's most financially sound, stable, and secure carriers, with $1.9 billion in assets. We have earned an AM Best "A" (Excellent) rating or higher every year for more than 45 years and have been recognized as a Ward's 50 Property-Casualty Top Performer 17 times. For more information, visit fmins.com.

Media Contact

Marcia Merando, Frankenmuth Insurance, 989-652-6121, [email protected], https://www.fmins.com/

SOURCE Frankenmuth Insurance