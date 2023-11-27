Frankenmuth Insurance Welcomes New Member to Agency Council

Holloway joins nine other agency partners in an advisory role

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frankenmuth Insurance, a super-regional insurance carrier based in Frankenmuth, Michigan, is pleased to announce Mark Holloway of Ann Arbor, Michigan, joined its Agency Council at its fall meeting in November. Frankenmuth Insurance formed its Agency Council in 2009 and selects high-caliber agents from across its operating regions to obtain the agency's perspective on company strategy and long-term vision. The Frankenmuth Insurance Agency Council members address issues of mutual strategic interest, providing valuable insight to help strengthen the company's partnerships with all agencies.

Holloway is the President of Small Business for Hylant Group, Inc. He has over 34 years of sales, service, and executive leadership experience in the property and casualty insurance industry. Hylant Group, Inc. started as a family-owned business in 1935 and has grown to a full-service insurance brokerage with 22 offices in eight states. Hylant offers a full spectrum of business insurance, personal insurance, and employee benefits and is a member of the Worldwide Broker Network.

"Our Agency Council allows us to consider our agent's in-depth perspective on our decisions and future plans," shares Fred Edmond, CEO of Frankenmuth Insurance. "Mark's knowledge, experience, and feedback will contribute to our goal of mutual growth, innovation, and business development."

About Frankenmuth Insurance

Insurance exists to provide peace of mind, and Frankenmuth Insurance, headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, has been protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 150 years. With more than 800 employees, we truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice by delivering unparalleled protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we partner exclusively with more than 750 independent agencies in 15 states to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. We are proud to be one of the industry's most financially sound, stable, and secure carriers, with $1.9 billion in assets. We have earned an AM Best "A" (Excellent) rating or higher every year for more than 45 years and have been recognized as a Ward's 50 Property-Casualty Top Performer 17 times. For more information, visit fmins.com.

