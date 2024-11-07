Frankenmuth Surety Names New Vice Presidents of Surety Field Operations

MacLean to Lead Commercial Operations and Rogers to Lead Contract Operations

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frankenmuth Surety is pleased to announce two leadership promotions. Keith MacLean has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Surety Field Operations, and Ford Rogers has been promoted to Vice President, Contract Surety Field Operations.

With more than 19 years of Surety experience, Keith MacLean joined Frankenmuth Surety in December 2023 as a Senior Bond Manager, overseeing the Southeast region. Before joining the company, MacLean held key leadership positions, including Vice President of Surety at Sompo International. He also spent nearly nine years at The Main Street America Group in both director and account management roles for surety operations.

MacLean holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Penn State University. In his new role, he will oversee all commercial profit centers and focus on driving underwriting and risk management procedures to ensure profitable growth.

Ford Rogers has over 17 years of Surety experience and a wealth of knowledge from various leadership roles in the industry. Ford joined the company in September 2022 as a Regional Director, overseeing operations in the Mountain States region. Before joining us, Ford was National Bond Director at CBIZ, Inc.

Rogers earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. In his new role, he will lead all contract profit centers and contribute to strategic initiatives that target production and profitability growth.

Frankenmuth Surety is a division of Frankenmuth Insurance. Frankenmuth Insurance has been providing peace of mind and protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 155 years. We truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice by delivering unparalleled protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we partner exclusively with more than 800 independent agencies in 15 states to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. We are financially sound, stable, and secure, with more than $2 billion in assets, and have an AM Best A (Excellent) financial strength rating. For more information, visit fmins.com.

