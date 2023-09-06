Franklin County Visitors Bureau Celebrates Art & Inspiration with New Tree of Light Exhibit

"As I worked on the Tree of Light, I had an idea of what was needed for the Visitors Bureau. The more I worked on the tree, it evolved into an instrument to give peace and appreciation to others," said Kligge. Tweet this

The Tree of Light evolved from another tree artist Brandii Kligge crafted, the Wedding Tree. Earlier in 2023, the Wedding Tree was part of the IceFest exhibit at the 11/30 Visitors Center. When the tree moved to another location for display, the space looked bare. So, Franklin County Visitors Bureau asked Kligge to craft a tree as a permanent exhibit for the 11/30 Visitors Center.

"As I worked on the Tree of Light, I had an idea of what was needed for the Visitors Bureau. The more I worked on the tree, it evolved into an instrument to give peace and appreciation to others," said Kligge.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact 866.646.8060.

Media Contact

Janet Pollard, Franklin County Visitors Bureau, 717.552.2977, [email protected], www.ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com

SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau