Franklin County Visitors Bureau Celebrates Veterans Throughout November

The Military Trail takes visitors on a self-guided tour through the many monuments, memorials, cemeteries, forts, houses, and parks that honor those who served in our military and armed forces. Post this

A special exhibit, contributed by Dudley Gayman a Franklin County Certified Tourism Ambassador, honors his father, Donald R Gayman, (1919-2012). Private First-Class Donald R. Gayman landed on Omaha Beach nineteen days after D-Day, June 6, 1944, as part of the campaign to liberate Europe and defeat Axis powers during World War II. He later joined the tank division of General George Patton in Paris, France. Ultimately injured in battle, he was hospitalized in England for five months before returning to the U.S. Donald R. Gayman received a purple heart, the oldest American medal initiated by George Washington.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com regularly or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information on 11/30 Visitors Center activities.

Media Contact

Janet Pollard, Franklin County Visitors Bureau, 717.552.2977, [email protected], www.ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com

Twitter

SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau