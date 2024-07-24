Franklin County Visitors Bureau Congratulates Marissa Porter--2024 Champion of A Cappella & Unplugged

Marissa Porter emerged as the winner of the finals of the 2024 A Cappella & Unplugged competition during the 1864 weekend events in Chambersburg PA, sponsored and organized by the Franklin County Visitors Bureau.
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, July 20, the public selected Marissa Porter as the 2024 A Cappella & Unplugged champion. Porter received $500 and performed before thousands, leading up to the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg on the evening of Saturday, July 20. Listen to Marissa Porter's performance by clicking here.
A Cappella & Unplugged showcases local and regional talent and brings dozens of musicians together each year. Each year, at IceFest, the Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites musicians to join the competition at IceFest Open Mic, held in the Great Room of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center at 15 South Main Street in Chambersburg. Four more open mics follow and the winners of the open mics are invited to perform at Round 1, held at the Capitol Theatre in June. From there, judges select the top five acts, and the audience chooses the People's Choice. All move onto the finals. A bonus chance for finalists to perform is during Greencastle's Sidewalk Days, the weekend before the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg.
Franklin County Visitors Bureau began A Cappella & Unplugged in 2015 as part of the events leading up to the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg. It was a way of celebrating the strength of the people and the community that has grown out of the ashes of Civil War destruction to be a thriving community.
"The talent continues to grow and get better each year. It bolsters the entertainment value of the community. Young performers relish a chance to share their talents and, in turn, gain confidence," said Evan Crider of the Franklin County Visitors Bureau. Crider has emceed the musical competition since 2020 and performs throughout the Cumberland Valley.
Franklin County Visitors Bureau will hold the first open mic of 2025 at IceFest Saturday evening, February 1, 2025.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason- Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information and 11/30 Visitors Center activities.
