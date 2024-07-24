Franklin County Visitors Bureau Congratulates Marissa Porter--2024 Champion of A Cappella & Unplugged

Franklin County Visitors Bureau began A Cappella & Unplugged in 2015 as part of the events leading up to the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg. Post this

Franklin County Visitors Bureau began A Cappella & Unplugged in 2015 as part of the events leading up to the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg. It was a way of celebrating the strength of the people and the community that has grown out of the ashes of Civil War destruction to be a thriving community.

"The talent continues to grow and get better each year. It bolsters the entertainment value of the community. Young performers relish a chance to share their talents and, in turn, gain confidence," said Evan Crider of the Franklin County Visitors Bureau. Crider has emceed the musical competition since 2020 and performs throughout the Cumberland Valley.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau will hold the first open mic of 2025 at IceFest Saturday evening, February 1, 2025.

