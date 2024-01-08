Franklin County Visitors Bureau Highlights Great Moments in 2023 and Promises More in 2024

Franklin County Visitors Bureau is excited to share some of the great moments of 2023 and excited to make more great moments in 2024.
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin County Visitors Bureau promises great moments in Franklin County, and 2023 delivered. Among the memorable moments were:
- 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth, always the third Saturday of July. It is a re-enactment of the Civil War burning of Chambersburg. Beginning as darkness falls, living history pairs up with a light show and atmospheric effects so real that the town appears to be ablaze. During the day, the main streets of town are lined with more than 100 art, food, and craft vendors. As evening falls, the six-month long A Cappella & Unplugged musical competition comes to a conclusion as finalists take to the Courthouse Plaza to perform. The audience selects the winner of $500 and the title of champion.
- Completion of the repair and cleaning of the front steps, railing, and entryway of the 11/30 Visitors Center. It was an amazing transformation and the best welcome to the 11/30 Visitors Center.
- Uprise Festival, a Christian music weekend, on the Shippensburg Fairgrounds. It is a success year after year. Held in September, it brings 15,000 from the United State and Canada.
- Festival of Trees, an annual event held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. It kicks off the Christmas season with more than 75 beautifully decorate trees and wreaths. It is a fundraiser created and hosted by Franklin County Visitors Bureau to raises funds to support cancer and currently support the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance.
- Franklin County farms and fresh food--always a great moment in Franklin County. Knowing the place and people that grown the food everyone eats is amazing and healthy! Franklin County has more than three dozen markets, farm stores, and honey vendors to make everyone a "Franklin County locavore."
- Franklin County Pour Trail, which hosts fourteen breweries, wineries, and distilleries. The craftsmen and craftswomen of the Franklin County Pour Trail are awesome advocates of PA agriculture and would even make county-namesake Ben Franklin proud!
- AmericaPA250 and the Keystone Classroom Initiative--a chance to tell the stories of Pennsylvania with local students and share America's upcoming 250th birthday.
- Great events throughout the county every day of the year make Franklin County a good destination for all—family, friends, and more.
Moving into 2024, signature events like the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth, Uprise Music Festival, and Festival of Trees are returning. Fresh food, the Pour Trail, and great events remain essential parts of a visit to Franklin County. Coming in 2024 are these new great moments:
- A Cappella & Unplugged 10 Year Anniversary Concert on March 1, 7 PM to 10 PM.
- Women Get Real Happy Hour on March 8, 5 PM to 7 PM.
- John Brown & Frederick Douglass Franklin County Bus Tour on April 27, 9:30 Am to 4:30 PM.
- Gardner's Bring Your Best Lunch & Learn on August 15, 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM.
Discover more about Franklin County great moments here.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com, contact 866.646.8060, or stop at the new Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center in downtown Chambersburg.
