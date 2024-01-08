Franklin County Visitors Bureau Highlights Great Moments in 2023 and Promises More in 2024

Franklin County Visitors Bureau promises great moments in Franklin County, and 2023 delivered. Post this

Moving into 2024, signature events like the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth, Uprise Music Festival, and Festival of Trees are returning. Fresh food, the Pour Trail, and great events remain essential parts of a visit to Franklin County. Coming in 2024 are these new great moments:

A Cappella & Unplugged 10 Year Anniversary Concert on March 1 , 7 PM to 10 PM .

, . Women Get Real Happy Hour on March 8 , 5 PM to 7 PM .

, . John Brown & Frederick Douglass Franklin County Bus Tour on April 27 , 9:30 Am to 4:30 PM .

& Frederick Douglass Franklin County Bus Tour on , . Gardner's Bring Your Best Lunch & Learn on August 15 , 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM .

Discover more about Franklin County great moments here.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com, contact 866.646.8060, or stop at the new Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center in downtown Chambersburg.

