Franklin County Visitors Bureau Highlights Great Moments in 2023 and Promises More in 2024

Penn's Woods Printmakers will showcase original works of art created by the artist with an original plate run through a small press, one at a time, on high quality art paper. See the beauty of the process. All art is for sale.

The Chambersburg Quilt Guild comes together around the art of quilting. Each year, the Guild creates a raffle quilt to share talents and gives proceeds to a local non-profit. The quilt is on display and tickets are being sold throughout IceFest at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau kicks off the 10th annual A Cappella & Unplugged competition with the first open mic of 2024 at 5 PM on Saturday, January 27. Held in the second level Great Room, overlooking the square of Chambersburg, a variety of performers begin the competition to win a grand prize of $500.

IceFest 2024 is made possible by the Downtown Business Council of Chambersburg, Downtown Chambersburg Inc., and Council for the Arts of Chambersburg and through the sponsorship of M&T Bank. IceFest is all about community, bringing together many organizations, civic groups, and businesses to create an experience with something for everyone.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com, contact 866.646.8060, or stop at the new Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center in downtown Chambersburg.

