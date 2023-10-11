Franklin County Visitors Bureau Hosts Harvest Time Quilt Show at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center

Harvest Time Quilt Show beautifully illustrates the connection to farmland and family, which are the foundation of the county's character. Tweet this

Harvest Time Quilt Show is on display at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center through October. The exhibit includes a special Christmas area, a quilt boutique of items for sale, and bonus exhibits by Franklin County 4-H youth at the October 21 Applefest. In addition, the Chambersburg Quilt Guild will be selling tickets for the annual raffle quilt, displayed in the lobby of the 11/30 Visitors Center.

The Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM; open Saturday, October 21, from 9 AM to 4 PM; and Sunday, October 22, Noon to 4 PM. To visit outside these hours, contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 717.552.2977 or 866.646.8060 to set a special visitation time.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason- Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information and 11/30 Visitors Center activities.

