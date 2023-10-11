Franklin County Visitors Bureau Hosts Harvest Time Quilt Show at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center

Franklin County Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce the opening of the Chambersburg Quilt Guild's bi-annual show, held through October on the first and second levels of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center in downtown Chambersburg.
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Franklin County Visitors Bureau welcomes fall with the Chambersburg Quilt Guild's bi-annual quilt, displayed at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. The 2023 Quilt Show, called Harvest Time, showcases the spectacular handiwork of the Guild's members in 150 quilts of varying sizes, colors, and patterns. The exhibit is fiber art, displayed throughout the first and second level of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the square in downtown Chambersburg.
In addition to giving warmth and beauty, quilts tell stories and connect generations of families. Franklin County PA is a good balance of farmland, forest land, and development along the Interstate 81 corridor. The main communities of Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro PA have retained rural charm, and the Harvest Time Quilt Show beautifully illustrates the connection to farmland and family, which are the foundation of the county's character.
Harvest Time Quilt Show is on display at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center through October. The exhibit includes a special Christmas area, a quilt boutique of items for sale, and bonus exhibits by Franklin County 4-H youth at the October 21 Applefest. In addition, the Chambersburg Quilt Guild will be selling tickets for the annual raffle quilt, displayed in the lobby of the 11/30 Visitors Center.
The Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM; open Saturday, October 21, from 9 AM to 4 PM; and Sunday, October 22, Noon to 4 PM. To visit outside these hours, contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 717.552.2977 or 866.646.8060 to set a special visitation time.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason- Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information and 11/30 Visitors Center activities.
Media Contact
Janet Pollard, Franklin County Visitors Bureau, 717.552.2977,
[email protected], ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com
SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau
Share this article