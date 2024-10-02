Franklin County Visitors Bureau Hosts Lunch & Learn About Tradition of Town Canes

In addition to sharing the national and local history of the Town Cane, Anderson will engage the audience to aid in her search for other connections to the Town Cane. Post this

Lunch is lasagna and salad with cold beverages. A mixed dessert selection will follow lunch, and the event will end with a group game to showcase well-known individuals, who carried or used canes as well as other recognizable canes in music, history, and pop culture.

Coincidentally, October 8 is National Hero Day. Individuals locally and nationally honored with a town cane represent longevity and are often viewed as heroes in their families and communities. With longevity come opportunities to see the arc of life, to experience generations of family, and to meet a future that was once just imagined. Join in celebrating the tradition of town canes and the celebration of long life.

The event is held in the Great Room on the second level of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, 15 South Main Street in Chambersburg. The event is free but limited to 75 attendees. To secure a seat, register here on Eventbrite.

