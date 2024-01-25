Franklin County Visitors Bureau Invites All to Enjoy IceFest in Downtown Chambersburg

IceFest is a community event, bringing many organizations and civic groups together to create an experience with something for everyone and guaranteed to be a great moment in Franklin County. Post this

Saturday, January 27, starts with The All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast at the Trinity Episcopal Church on South Second Street, 8 AM-11 AM. At 10 AM, the ice slide, glass blowing, and escape room are underway. Icing on the Cake--a cake-decorating contest with professional, home-bakers, and students-- begins at 10 AM and runs until 3 PM. This year's theme is "One Cake, Two Cake, Red Velvet Cake, Blueberry Cake." Eat a little cake and help choose winners.

Art is spread throughout the downtown. The Council for the Arts at 103 N. Main is hosting a free apron-making workshop on Saturday, 12:30 PM-2 PM. Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the southwest corner of the square is hosting the "Penn's Woods Printmakers: All Media Show," the Chambersburg Quilt Guild's raffle quilt, and creations of CAMS South 8th grade art club. The Foundry at 100 South Main Street is exhibiting "Home is Where the Art Is."

Saturday fun continues with the Chili-Q, a sweet and spicy annual event held along North Main Street from 12 PM to 3 PM. Amateur and professionals face-off for the best chili, the spiciest chili, and the sweetest chili. Pair up a frosty mug from the Beer Garden, open from noon to 4 PM in the Rosedale Lot.

Chambersburg's downtown merchants welcome visitors with all types of specials. Duck inside the boutique shops of downtown, warm up, and shop a little. Many merchants have IceFest specials.

Saturday's Food Truck Fest, 10 Am to 4 PM, spreads throughout downtown plus downtown has a number of restaurants—Jordyn' Cafe, Checkos, Texas Lunch, Veroni Café, Avocado Café, and Bistro 71 to name a few. Warm up at one of the coffee shops— Bori Delicias, Denim Coffee, Oasis Café, and Brussels Café. So, there is the chance to grab and go or sit down to relax and enjoy a meal or beverage.

Sunday is the final day of IceFest. The ice slide on South Main opens at noon. Run Your Ice Off 5K kicks off at 1 PM. IceFest Food Truck Festival starts at noon and runs through 4 PM. Check out the Old Jail's IceFest Reception for the exhibition: "Reflections." Scavenger Hunt winners announced at 3 PM.

IceFest is a community event, bringing many organizations and civic groups together to create an experience with something for everyone and guaranteed to be a great moment in Franklin County. For the schedule of activities and map of sculptures, click here.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore Franklin County PA and enjoy the trails of history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact 866.646.8060.

