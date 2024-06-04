Franklin County Visitors Bureau Invites All to Explore the Franklin County Pour Trail with the Spring Pour Tour

Franklin County Visitors Bureau holds Spring Pour Tour on June 8; a few tickets remain to enjoy the fresh flavors and beautiful views of Franklin County PA.
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin County Visitors Bureau is showing off the freshness of Franklin County with the Spring Pour Trail Bus Tour. Stops include Screaming Bambino Cellars in Chambersburg, Rough Edges Brewing in Waynesboro, B-Sides Pints & Pies, and Hidden Key Brewing in Greencastle. The day-long tour includes beer flights or samples at each brewery, wine tasting, and full pours of cider or beer along with breakfast bites, lunch tastings and appetizers along the way. The bus tour begins at 9:30 AM from the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, on the southwest quadrant of Chambersburg's Memorial Square and concludes at 4:30 PM.
The Franklin County Pour Trail highlights artisan brewers, winemakers, and distillers in and around Franklin County PA. The trail spreads across Franklin County and South Mountain to highlight the flavor of fresh and local as it connects beautiful views and centuries of history. Check out a video preview here.
The schedule for Saturday, June 8:
- 9:30 AM - Arrive at Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center
- 10:00 AM - 11 AM at Screaming Bambino Cellars (Downtown Chambersburg)
- 11:45 AM – 1:00 PM at Rough Edges Brewing
- 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM at B-Sides Pints & Pies
- 2:45 PM – 4:00 PM at Hidden Key Brewing
- 4:00 PM - Return to 11/30 Visitors Center
All participants in the 2024 Spring Pour Trail Bus Tour will receive a set of Franklin County Pour Trail collectible stickers. Enjoy the great flavors of locally-crafted beverages and the spring beauty of Franklin County. Tickets are $85/person and available here.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact 866.646.8060.
Media Contact
Janet Pollard, Franklin County Visitors Bureau, 717.552.2977, [email protected], www.ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com
SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau
Share this article