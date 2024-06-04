Franklin County Visitors Bureau Invites All to Explore the Franklin County Pour Trail with the Spring Pour Tour

Franklin County Visitors Bureau holds Spring Pour Tour on June 8; a few tickets remain to enjoy the fresh flavors and beautiful views of Franklin County PA.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin County Visitors Bureau is showing off the freshness of Franklin County with the Spring Pour Trail Bus Tour. Stops include Screaming Bambino Cellars in Chambersburg, Rough Edges Brewing in Waynesboro, B-Sides Pints & Pies, and Hidden Key Brewing in Greencastle. The day-long tour includes beer flights or samples at each brewery, wine tasting, and full pours of cider or beer along with breakfast bites, lunch tastings and appetizers along the way. The bus tour begins at 9:30 AM from the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, on the southwest quadrant of Chambersburg's Memorial Square and concludes at 4:30 PM.