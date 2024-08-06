Franklin County Visitors Bureau Presents Frederick Douglass in Chambersburg: More Than A Speech

Discover Frederick Douglass and John Brown, outcomes of their efforts to end slavery, and the importance of Chambersburg's location just north of the Mason-Dixon Line in the Great Appalachian corridor. Post this

Frederick Douglass and John Brown met on August 19-21, 1859, in a Chambersburg quarry, not far from the Conococheague Creek. The conversation centered around Brown's plan to raid the arsenal at Harpers Ferry. Douglass felt strongly that Brown "was going into a perfect steel-trap, and that once in he would never get out alive; that he would be surrounded at once and escape would be impossible." Douglass's concerns became reality as Brown and his raiders were trapped and captured on October 18, 1859.

Years later in 1881, Frederick Douglass recounted the catalyst Brown was. "If John Brown did not end the war that ended slavery, he did at least begin the war that ended slavery. If we look over the dates, places and men, for which this honor is claimed, we shall find that not Carolina, but Virginia - not Fort Sumpter (Sumter), but Harper's Ferry and the arsenal - not Col. Anderson, but John Brown, began the war that ended American slavery and made this a free Republic."

Discover Frederick Douglass and John Brown, outcomes of their efforts to end slavery, and the importance of Chambersburg's location just north of the Mason-Dixon Line in the Great Appalachian corridor. Participants will explore local African American history stops in the context of U.S. history, learn about Elenor Berry and her family, and visit the gravesites of USCT (United States Colored Troops) and those born into slavery but dying in freedom.

Cost for the program,10 AM to 4 PM and including lunch, is $25. Purchase tickets in person at Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, 15 South Main Street in Chambersburg. Contact Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 or 717.552.2977, or purchase tickets online at Eventbrite here.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore Franklin County PA and enjoy the trails of history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at http://www.ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com [ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com __title__ Plan a visit today!] or contact 866.646.8060.

Media Contact

Janet Pollard, Franklin County Visitors Bureau, 7175522977, [email protected], www.ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com

SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau