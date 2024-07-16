Franklin County Visitors Bureau Remembers Chambersburg History of 1864 & Celebrates the Spirit of Community

Saturday, July 20, 2024, is the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg commemoration. It is a celebration of community spirit and remembers the resiliency of the citizens that brought Chambersburg to life from the ashes of destruction. Post this

Step back 160 years to a hot, July day--July 30, 1864. Confederate General John McCausland rode into Chambersburg. He and his chief officers went to the Franklin Hotel on the square for breakfast. There, McCausland ordered the arrest of leading citizens and began spreading the word of his purpose in Chambersburg—to hold the town at ransom for $100,000 in gold or $500,000 in Yankee dollars. If the ransom was not paid, Chambersburg would be burned. The town could not raise anything close to the ransom, and by noon, nearly twelve blocks of Chambersburg blazed. More than 2,000 citizens were left homeless and over 500 structures were lost in the Great Fire. 2024 marks the 160th anniversary of the fateful day.

Saturday, July 20, 2024, is the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg commemoration. It is a celebration of community spirit and remembers the resiliency of the citizens that brought Chambersburg to life from the ashes of destruction.

The remembrance and tribute to the strength of the 1864 residents began in 2011 as part of a joint launch of Civil War sesquicentennial events with Adams County. The 1864 commemoration, organized by Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) and brought to life by Eslinger Lighting, continues annually. New to this year's event is a 21st-century twist—an LED panel display with a live feed to help the audience experience the total event. FCVB is also streaming the event on FCVB-TV and its website--ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com.

July 20 is a day filled with activity, topped off with the historical re-enactment and light show depicting the history of the 1864 Ransoming, Burning and Rebirth of Chambersburg. This year's schedule includes:

9 AM – 4 PM - Old Market Day fills the streets of Chambersburg with over 100 stalls--row after row of art and craft vendors displaying one-of-a-kind wares as well as an assortment of festival food. Local merchants hold sidewalk sales and Courthouse Plaza features a variety of entertainment.

1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg is a re-enactment and light show done completely with atmospheric effects and actors. The steps of the 1865 Franklin County Courthouse are the stage. Bring a lawn or stadium chair. The event is rain or shine.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore Franklin County PA and enjoy the trails of history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact 866.646.8060.

