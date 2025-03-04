Franklin Farms and House Foods Unite Under House Foods Holding USA Inc. at Natural Products Expo West

Franklin Farms and House Foods will exhibit for the first time as a part of House Foods Holding USA Inc. ("House Foods") at the Natural Products Expo West Exposition in Anaheim, CA, March 5-7. Attendees are invited to visit booth #4979 in Hall E where they can learn more about how the global plant-based food company is positively impacting consumers' desire for a healthier lifestyle with its range of tofu and other plant-based retail products.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Farms and House Foods will exhibit for the first time as a part of House Foods Holding USA Inc. ("House Foods") at the Natural Products Expo West Exposition in Anaheim, CA, March 5-7. Attendees are invited to visit booth #4979 in Hall E where they can learn more about how the global plant-based food company is positively impacting consumers' desire for a healthier lifestyle with its range of tofu and other plant-based retail products.

"We're thrilled to connect with attendees at Natural Products Expo West as we unveil our exciting new plant-based foods portfolio," said Mr. Takayuki Doue, CEO, House Foods Holding USA Inc. "Recent acquisitions have allowed us to integrate Franklin Farms, House Foods, El Burrito, Nature's Soy, and Superior Natural brands under House Foods Holding USA Inc. We've combined the strengths of each brand to become the global leader in plant-based foods, championing a healthy and versatile lifestyle with clean, functional offerings. This show is an exciting milestone as we unveil our expanded portfolio of delicious and nutritious plant-based products to both existing and potential customers."

House Foods Holding USA Inc. lineup of brands includes House Foods, Franklin Farms, El Burrito, Nature's Soy, and Superior Natural. Its diverse range of retail products includes soybean tofu, veggie burgers, seitan, shirataki, chickpea tofu, plant-based meal kits, and more. These brands share common values as well as unique strengths that fuel the success of House Foods. With House Foods America's forty years of expertise in tofu production and quality control, along with cutting-edge technology for diverse plant-based tastes and textures, and a unique, family-friendly culture, the company is setting a new standard for the plant-based food industry.

Natural Products Expo West attendees who visit House Foods Holding USA Inc. booth #4979 in Hall E can sample a menu of delicious plant-based items including:

House Foods and Franklin Farms Tofu

Franklin Farms Organic Tempeh

El Burrito Soyrizo

Franklin Farms Island Style Pineapple Teriyaki Balls

Visit housefoodsusa.com to learn more about House Foods Holding USA Inc.

About House Foods Holding USA Inc.

House Foods Holding USA Inc. is dedicated to supplying healthy, natural, and functional plant-based products. We offer tofu, veggie burgers, meal kits, shirataki, tempeh, and other flavor-forward products worldwide under the House Foods, Franklin Farms, El Burrito, Nature's Soy, and Superior Natural brands. For more information, please visit https://www.housefoodsusa.com/

"We're thrilled to connect with attendees at Natural Products Expo West as we unveil our exciting new plant-based foods portfolio," said Mr. Takayuki Doue, CEO, House Foods Holding USA Inc. "Recent acquisitions have allowed us to integrate Franklin Farms, House Foods, El Burrito, Nature's Soy, and Superior Natural brands under House Foods Holding USA Inc.

Carrie Livingston, ColinKurtis Advertising, 8155198302, [email protected], housefoodsusa.com

