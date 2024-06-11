Franklin Farms Launches New Organic Shredded Kimchi--Provides Versatile, Yet Bold, Flavors and Probiotic Benefits for Consumers

At Franklin Farms we believe great ingredients make great food and our team is thrilled to add Organic Shredded Kimchi to our lineup of delicious, plant-based offerings. Now shoppers have a quick and easy way to make flavor-forward, plant-based meals using our Organic Shredded Kimchi. Post this

Franklin Farms Organic Shredded Kimchi is made in the U.S. and offers a variety of benefits including:

Kimchi is a probiotic powerhouse

Versatile condiment is an ideal addition for many cuisines – use as a burger topping or add to tacos, hot dogs, stir fried rice and more

A fresh, refrigerated, organic, product committed to approachable flavors and honest, simple and natural ingredients

Future Market Insights recently reported the fermented food and beverage market is estimated to be worth USD 575.6 Billion in 2024.1 And the global kimchi market was valued at USD 4.83 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% from 2024 to 2033 according to The Brainy Insights.2 Growth is being driven by today's consumers embracing lifestyle changes, seeking out flavorful, plant-based foods that provide health benefits, while food tourism and social media influencers have contributed to Korean cuisine and kimchi-inspired items and fusion cuisines gaining popularity worldwide.3

Foods that offer functional benefits are something savvy shoppers are willing to pay more for. According to research by Mintel, 34% of 18-34 year olds and 31% of 35-54 year olds agree that food and drinks with functional benefits, such as immunity or energy boosting, are worth a premium price.4

Thanks to the advantages of fermented foods, kimchi is jam-packed with probiotics and prebiotics which may promote a healthy gut microbiome.5 Plus, the excellent nutritional value of kimchi further appeals to health-conscious consumers. It's low in calories while being incredibly nutrient dense.

"Beyond incredible nutritional value, one of the most appealing aspects of kimchi is its versatility to add great flavor to all cuisines including burger toppings, tacos, hot dogs and more," added Stamp. "We're committed to providing a fresh, organic product with approachable flavor and honest, simple and natural ingredients."

Franklin Farms has more than twenty years of expertise in formulating plant-based foods and uses only the highest quality ingredients and packaging to provide a healthy selection of products for any meal of the day and all types of cuisines. Product offerings beyond kimchi include veggie burgers, meatless meatballs, tofu, seitan, tempeh, plant-based tuna, edamame and vegan wraps. Franklin Farms is a proud member of healthy brands under Keystone Natural Holdings, a company devoted to developing authentic, health-conscious and innovative food.

To learn more about Franklin Farms and its offerings or to find the nearest retail location, please visit http://www.franklinfarms.com or [email protected] for more information.

Reference:

1 Fermented Food and Beverage Market – FutureMarketInsights.com

2 Kimchi Market – 2023, TheBrainyInsights.com

3 Kimchi Market Research Report – 2023, PolarisMarketResearch.com

4 Functional Ingredients in Food & Drink – US – 2023, Mintel.com

5 Fiber and fermented foods may aid microbiome – May 2024 – HSPH Harvard.edu

About Franklin Farms

Franklin Farms began over 20 years ago as a simple mushroom farm in Franklin, Connecticut. Since then, they have been creating exciting yet good-for-you meatless meals from field to table. Great ingredients make great foods, which is why Franklin Farms starts with flavor-forward, high-quality plant proteins. They offer a range of health-conscious plant-based protein products that span day parts, meal types and taste profiles. From end to end, Franklin Farms makes it easy and delicious for consumers to cook with and eat great-tasting plant-based proteins. From our farms to a store near you, find the nearest retail location at: https://www.franklinfarms.com/where-to-buy.

Media Contact

Carrie A Livingston, ColinKurtis Advertising, 8155198302, [email protected], www.franklinfarms.com

SOURCE Franklin Farms