Franklin Farms Unveils New Island Style Pineapple Teriyaki Balls-This tasty new vegetable-based offering will also be featured at Global Produce & Floral Show

Asian and Island flavors are trending as consumers seek out cuisines and flavor experiences from around the world. This new addition delivers a bright and balanced flavor, with teriyaki & pineapple to provide shoppers with a delicious, nutritious plant-based protein option made with real vegetables. Post this

According to a 2024 Innova Market Insights Report, Asian flavors are driving growth in sauces, soups and ready meals. And Island flavors are also gaining popularity according to Slurp Culinary Academy, who recently shared bold offerings appeal to consumers while still being approachable with twists on traditional classics. A 2024 report from Kunkel noted pineapple is now considered a novel and emerging flavor.

Dedicated to always providing consumers with clean and high-quality products they can trust, Franklin Farms uses real vegetables in its products to bring good health and great taste together in convenient, easy meal solutions. These new Island Style Pineapple Teriyaki Balls are an ideal addition to your next meal and are lower calorie, lower sodium and contain 75% less fat than traditional chicken teriyaki balls. They are produced in a SQF Certified Facility in the U.S.A. and are 100% plant-based, made with non-GMO ingredients and contain no preservatives, artificial colors or flavors, ensuring that the standard of quality is maintained.

"Our team will sample these new Island Style Pineapple Teriyaki Balls at the Global Produce & Floral Show in Atlanta on October 17-19," said Stamp. "We invite attendees to stop by booth #B1825 and taste the deliciousness of our newest plant-based protein addition to our line of baked veggie balls."

"With the popularity of our Falafel and Cuban Style Black Bean & Plantain Balls, our latest addition is sure to keep consumers coming back for more as these plant-based protein balls contain real vegetables, unlike some of the engineered meat-like products currently in the market," added Stamp. "Consumers can nutritiously enhance and pair with a variety of meals to add protein such as: rice bowls, stir-fry, salads, add to skewers with vegetables, enjoy in wraps or pita, or even as the center of Bao buns."

For over twenty years, Franklin Farms has been a trusted option for consumers seeking quality plant-based alternatives of the highest quality that include clean ingredients. Their product portfolio beyond meatless meatballs includes veggie burgers, tofu, seitan, tempeh, plant-based tuna, edamame and vegan wraps. Franklin Farms is a proud member of healthy brands under Keystone Natural Holdings, a company devoted to developing authentic, health-conscious and innovative food.

To learn more about Franklin Farms and its offerings or to find the nearest retail location, please visit http://www.franklinfarms.com or email [email protected] for more information.

About Franklin Farms

Franklin Farms began over 20 years ago as a simple mushroom farm in Franklin, Connecticut. Since then, they have been creating exciting yet good-for-you meatless meals from field to table. Great ingredients make great foods, which is why Franklin Farms starts with flavor-forward, high-quality plant proteins. They offer a range of health-conscious plant-based protein products that span day parts, meal types and taste profiles. From end to end, Franklin Farms makes it easy and delicious for consumers to cook with and eat great-tasting plant-based proteins. From our farms to a store near you, find the nearest retail location at: https://www.franklinfarms.com/where-to-buy.

