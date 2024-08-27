Franklin Street Names New Chief Revenue Officer: CRE business expert to accelerate company's growth towards national platform

Franklin Street, a full-service commercial real estate firm, adds Jess Johnson to the company's executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). From the firm's Tampa, Fla. headquarters, this commercial real estate veteran now leads the firm's client-focused growth initiatives across all business lines.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin Street, a full-service commercial real estate firm, adds Jess Johnson to the company's executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). From the firm's Tampa, Fla. headquarters, this commercial real estate veteran now leads the firm's client-focused growth initiatives across all business lines.

"Jess is a strategic leader with a proven record of success across many aspects of business growth, from winning key clients to increasing geographic reach to securing value-driven partnerships, which are exactly what we need as we push to a national platform," says Andrew Wright, CEO and Chairman of Franklin Street. "We've assembled a talented executive team capable of strategically expanding our reach throughout high-growth and opportunistic markets." This C-suite hire comes just nine months after Franklin Street appointed its first Chief Marketing Officer, Monetha Cobb, further fortifying the executive team and readying the firm for a national expansion.

In the last 24 months, Franklin Street has added 34 senior-level producers across all markets, expanded with new offices in three of the nation's most attractive markets and continued to add depth across all business lines and product types. "I've long admired Franklin Street's leadership team and its entrepreneurial culture that is a true differentiator in the competitive world of real estate services. I look forward to equipping our professionals with an increasingly differentiated toolkit that elevates our clients' experience," explains Johnson. Franklin Street now has nine offices across the Sunbelt.

As CRO, Johnson crafts and implements business development strategies for Franklin Street as a company and within each of its business lines and client categories. He oversees all aspects of the firm's sales activities including enhancing client experience, identifying cross-servicing opportunities, as well as refining talent training and development initiatives. He also pilots expansion strategies that pursue market penetration opportunities and deepen the firm's service offerings.

As a commercial real estate advisor and technologist, Johnson plans to expand Franklin Street's use of data and technology to optimize decision-making and value creation. "My clients have always expected me to be ahead of the curve, which means leading on emerging trends and innovations in addition to doing the things day-in and day-out that move the needle for their businesses," explains Johnson.

"We are focused on equipping Franklin Street to be the best real estate advisory firm within the commercial real estate marketplace – one that is known and respected for our client focus across all business lines," adds Wright. "Our recent leadership moves as well as our recent growth reflect that commitment and confirms we are on the right track."

Johnson's Commercial Real Estate Depth

Throughout his career, Jess has served the real estate needs of global businesses with his practice spanning portfolio strategy, merger and acquisition advisory, occupancy analysis and forecasting, real estate and workplace experience, organizational and process streamlining, and business intelligence and analytics.

Prior to joining Franklin Street, Johnson was the global head of enterprise partnerships for HqO, a venture -funded real estate technology company focused on enhancing people's experience within real estate assets from office to mixed-use to retail. Prior to HqO, Johnson was Executive Vice President at Savills, a global real estate advisory firm, where he led business development initiatives for its global tenant specialist team, supporting the growth of the multi-geography, multi-service practice from $17 million to more than $50 million in annual revenue within four years. He also led go-to-market efforts for Savills' client-facing technology platform that combines data and technology products with tenant representation and other advisory services.

"My career has been shaped by an advisory approach to business where I put clients first and work creatively to find solutions for them," continues Johnson. "It's exciting to consider Franklin Street's potential as the team shares the same values, embraces a client-centric approach and collaborates on how to best serve them."

Outside of the real estate industry, Johnson is President and Board Member of the University of Florida Alumni Association and serves as Chairman and Trustee of St. Mary's Episcopal Day School in South Tampa, Fla. He has been an active member of Leadership Florida since 2015 and was a founding board member of two public charter schools serving Tampa's at-risk youth.

About Franklin Street:

Founded in 2006 during one of the toughest real estate climates, Franklin Street focused on delivering value-added solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients. Through a collaborative philosophy of leveraging the resources, expertise, and experience of each of its lines of business, Franklin Street has grown to include seven business divisions - Investment Sales, Tenant and Landlord Representation, Capital Advisory, Insurance, Property Management and Project Management. Franklin Street offers unmatched value and optimal solutions for clients nationwide. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., the firm has teams located in top markets throughout the country and works with owners and occupiers of commercial real estate nationwide. Learn more about Franklin Street at FranklinSt.com.

