Franklin Street Promotes Monetha Cobb to Chief Marketing Officer: Rapidly expanding commercial real estate company calls for newly created, Atlanta-based CMO position

"The creation of the CMO position and anchoring it in the Capitol of the South underscores the investment that Franklin Street is putting into the Atlanta market and beyond." - Andrew Wright, CEO and Chairman of Franklin Street. Tweet this

Wright adds, "Monetha serves as a trusted partner who has been instrumental in helping us build our Atlanta division from the ground up and is the ideal leader to perpetuate our growth. She is resilient and decisive, and has an innate ability to assess a situation, weigh the options and make informed choices promptly and confidently."

As Franklin Street's CMO, Cobb is responsible for shaping the company's marketing strategies and brand positioning to support business line growth and geographic expansion. Based in Atlanta, the current corporate marketing team includes four professionals with plans to add at least three additional team members. Cobb continues to serve on Franklin Street's Board of Directors, which guides the company's overall strategic growth.

"Because of my extensive experience in the commercial real estate industry and my understanding of all of Franklin Street's business lines and customer profiles, I am able to connect the needs of our stakeholders with the marketing resources that will best amplify our pursuit of growth and customer retention that ultimately builds revenue," says Cobb. "There are so many opportunities for Franklin Street to expand its reach, not only in Atlanta but throughout the country, and I am dedicated to deploying the resources to support that growth."

Most recently, Cobb served as Regional Managing Director where she was tasked to expand and fortify the business lines serviced from the Atlanta office. During her two-year tenure, Cobb expanded Franklin Street's capabilities by adding industry veterans in both Franklin Street's Capital Advisory and Mixed-Use Divisions. She also fortified the firm's Multifamily Investment Sales Division with six seasoned professionals throughout the Southeast.

Cobb first joined Franklin Street as Managing Director, tasked with launching its Retail Leasing Division. Since 2010, the division has expanded from a couple of agents with a handful of clients to an industry-recognized, award-winning team of 30 professionals across five offices in the Southeast with more than 100 retail partners, many of which have worked with Cobb for nearly two decades.

Prior to joining Franklin Street, Cobb launched her real estate career at The Shopping Center Group, ending her tenure there as partner. Today, she banks nearly 25 years in the commercial real estate industry with career transactions totaling over $350 million. Cobb's career accomplishments have been touted by many media and professional organizations. Earlier this year, she was recognized as one of Atlanta Magazine's Atlanta 500 Most Powerful Leaders, and in 2022, Atlanta Business Chronicle listed her among its Women of Influence. Additionally, she was named an Atlanta Power Woman in Commercial Real Estate in 2014 and 2018 by Bisnow. She currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Marcus Autism Center, the Board of Directors for Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS® and as chairperson of CREW Atlanta's 2024 Leadership CREW program.

About Franklin Street:

Founded in 2006 during one of the toughest real estate climates, Franklin Street focused on delivering value-added solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients. Through a collaborative philosophy of leveraging the resources, expertise, and experience of each of its lines of business, Franklin Street has grown to include seven business divisions - Investment Sales, Tenant and Landlord Representation, Capital Advisory, Insurance, Property Management and Project Management. With $7 billion in transaction value across all major product types, Franklin Street offers unmatched value and optimal solutions for clients nationwide. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., the firm has teams located in top markets throughout the country and works with owners and occupiers of commercial real estate nationwide. Learn more about Franklin Street at FranklinSt.com.

