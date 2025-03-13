Franklin Templeton Partners with IMTC to Scale Fixed Income SMAs

"Adopting the IMTC platform aligns with our vision to enhance customization and efficiency in managing our client portfolios. We anticipate significant growth in the SMA space and we're excited to scale operations to fully capitalize on this promising opportunity." - Michael Salm, Franklin Templeton Post this

Franklin Templeton is leveraging IMTC's end-to-end platform, which includes optimization, allocation, compliance, and order management tools. This technology will enable Franklin Templeton to manage bond accounts more effectively, enhance personalization and tax optimization strategies to provide greater value to clients.

"We are excited to partner with Franklin Templeton as they expand access to fixed income SMA offerings. Our platform is built to empower asset managers with the tools they need to scale operations and enhance customization, while maintaining exceptional service levels," expressed Russell Feldman, CEO of IMTC. "We look forward to supporting Franklin Templeton in modernizing their fixed income tech stack to meet the evolving needs of clients."

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and $1.58 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

About IMTC

IMTC is an enterprise fintech provider that is fundamentally changing the way asset and wealth management firms manage fixed income assets for their clients. The cutting-edge, cloud-native portfolio and order management platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools combining advanced analytics, automation capabilities, and actionable insights. IMTC empowers firms with the ability to customize accounts at scale, modernize tech stacks, and launch products previously inaccessible. Clients benefit from making faster, more accurate, and more compliant investment decisions across portfolios, simultaneously. IMTC has a global presence, with headquarters in New York City. For more information, visit www.imtc.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Sara Haas, IMTC, 1 908.672.7483, [email protected], www.imtc.com

