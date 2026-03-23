Franklin's Jason Last Sets the Standard, Earns Top Leadership Honor from Benchmark Senior Living

"When challenges arise, Jason is ready to roll up his sleeves and jump in, all while making everyone feel included and respected." -Mike Lord, Benchmark's regional director of operations Post this

Last's path to senior living began in an unexpected way. With more than 30 years of experience in construction and engineering, he was initially drawn in 2019 to the challenge of opening a new Benchmark community, Adelaide of Newton Centre, as director of plant operations. What he discovered, however, was far more meaningful: a deep connection to seniors, rooted in long-held personal values and shaped by rewarding relationships with older adults in his own life.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Last stepped in to support sister communities in a variety of roles. Through that experience, he found a renewed sense of purpose and a desire to make a greater impact on the lives of residents and their families. After more than three years at Adelaide, he was promoted to executive director of Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill.

In his current role, Last's empathy and ability to inspire have helped cultivate a positive, team-driven environment centered on person-centered care. His leadership has enhanced the daily lives of residents, their loved ones and associates alike.

"When challenges arise, Jason is ready to roll up his sleeves and jump in, all while making everyone feel included and respected," said Mike Lord, Benchmark's regional director of operations. "He keeps his team motivated, appreciated and proud to be part of their community, all while leading with a smile."

Last leads by example, demonstrating that no task is too big or too small. When the community faced a staffing shortage in the kitchen due to an emergency, he stepped in to cook and serve meals – much to the delight of residents. He has also volunteered alongside residents at the Franklin Food Pantry, reinforcing a culture of connection and service. His impact is reflected in strong demand for apartments and high associate satisfaction scores.

Company founder, chairman and CEO Tom Grape added, "The compassion and dedication our associates bring to their work each day are truly inspiring and a powerful expression of our purpose – transforming lives through human connection. That commitment is felt across all 70 communities we serve, and our annual awards gala is an opportunity to celebrate that impact. I couldn't be prouder of this year's honorees."

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living