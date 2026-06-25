Franklin's Most Anticipated Grand Opening Has Arrived: The Beauty Refynery Is Here

"At The Beauty Refynery, we believe that feeling confident in your own skin is something everyone deserves," said Julia Benko, DNP, Founder of The Beauty Refynery. Post this

The Beauty Refynery provides a comprehensive menu of advanced aesthetic services, including weight loss programs, skin treatments, hair restoration, laser skin rejuvenation, and medical aesthetics. Each service is tailored to help clients look and feel their absolute best in a serene, sophisticated environment where clinical precision meets personal care.

Leading the spa is founder Julia Benko, DNP, a Doctor of Nursing Practice and MSN graduate of Vanderbilt University, with a BSN and a background in psychology. Her combined clinical expertise and holistic approach to care inform every aspect of The Beauty Refynery's vision. Julia's reputation as a trusted and innovative practitioner has shaped a space where clients can expect both results and genuine attention.

"At The Beauty Refynery, we believe that feeling confident in your own skin is something everyone deserves," said Julia Benko, DNP, Founder of The Beauty Refynery. "This grand opening is our love letter to Franklin, a chance for our community to step inside, experience the difference, and discover a space designed with them in mind."

Community members, local media, and wellness enthusiasts are encouraged to attend. Complimentary consultations and event-exclusive specials will be available throughout the afternoon. Space is limited, and early arrival is encouraged.

For more information, visit thebeautyrefynery.com or follow them on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thebeautyrefynery/

RSVP for Grand Opening here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-beauty-refynery-grand-opening-tickets-1991019478858?aff=Press

About The Beauty Refynery

The Beauty Refynery is Franklin, Tennessee's premier med spa, founded by Julia Benko, DNP. The spa offers a range of advanced services, including weight loss programs, skin treatments, hair restoration, laser skin rejuvenation, and medical aesthetics, all in a modern, sophisticated setting. The Beauty Refynery is committed to delivering exceptional results and an elevated experience for every client. Learn more at thebeautyrefynery.com.

Media Contact

Brittni Black, Aesthetic Marketing, 1 7022343253, [email protected], aestheticmarketing.co

SOURCE The Beauty Refynery