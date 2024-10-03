Frank's Mr. Plumber Goes Pink for the Breast Cancer Network of WNY!

This October, Frank's Mr. Plumber is honored to stand with those impacted by breast cancer by donating a portion of every job to the Breast Cancer Network of WNY. Together, with the help of our customers, we're not just raising funds, but also hope.

TONAWANDA, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frank's Mr. Plumber is proud to announce our commitment to supporting the fight against breast cancer this October. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Frank's will be donating a portion of every job we do in October to the Breast Cancer Network of WNY. Additionally, we invite our customers to join us in this important cause—any customer donation made to the Breast Cancer Network of WNY will be matched by us, up to $300. To donate, Text "FRANKS" to 53-555 or visit https://givebutter.com/franks-mr-plumber.

Breast cancer touches countless lives across Western New York, affecting families, friends, and entire communities. This campaign is our way of giving back and standing in solidarity with those impacted. By partnering with the Breast Cancer Network of WNY, we aim to raise both awareness and funds to support their vital work.

The Breast Cancer Network of WNY provides crucial resources, education, and support services to breast cancer patients and their families. Through this collaboration, we hope to help extend their reach and enhance the support available to those who need it most.

Want to know more about the Breast Cancer Network of WNY? Visit their website at https://www.bcnwny.org/

Join Us in Our Campaign:

If a plumbing need arises for you in the month of October, please call 716-876-600 or visit www.callmrplumber.com to book a job with us!

To make a donation, please visit https://givebutter.com/franks-mr-plumber.

Media Contact

John Moore, Frank's Mr. Plumber, 1 7168766000 438, [email protected], www.callmrplumber.com

Abby Whittemore, Frank's Mr. Plumber, 1 7168766000 429, [email protected], www.callmrplumber.com

SOURCE Frank's Mr. Plumber