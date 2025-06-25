Frank's Mr. Plumber Rolls Out Brand Refresh in Honor of 40 Years Serving Western New York

Frank's Mr. Plumber, a trusted name in Western New York since 1985, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a refreshed look and a renewed focus on the future.

TONAWANDA, N.Y., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frank's Mr. Plumber, a trusted name in Western New York since 1985, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a refreshed look and a renewed focus on the future. The brand refresh includes an updated logo that reflects the company's growth while honoring its long-standing reputation for honest, dependable plumbing service.

What began as a one-truck operation has grown into a region-wide plumbing team, proudly serving homeowners and businesses across Buffalo and beyond. Throughout the years, Frank's Mr. Plumber has remained grounded in its core values: adaptability, compassion, integrity, and a commitment to excellence.

While the logo is getting a modern update, the company's promise to its customers hasn't changed. Every service call is still guided by the same principles that have shaped the business for four decades.

To thank the community for 40 years of trust and support, Frank's Mr. Plumber began surprising 40 loyal customers with thank-you gifts starting in February—just one of the many ways the team is celebrating this major milestone.

The brand refresh is just one of several milestones in 2025. Earlier this month, the company launched Fix It Flex, a new financing option designed to help homeowners manage plumbing repairs with greater flexibility. Unlike traditional home service financing programs, Fix It Flex has no minimum purchase requirement, allowing homeowners to resolve and repair even small plumbing issues—not just large replacements. It's one more way Frank's Mr. Plumber is committed to better serving their neighbors in today's economy.

With a modern look and the same strong foundation, Frank's Mr. Plumber is proud to begin its next chapter—still rooted in family, service, and community.

Frank's Mr. Plumber has been serving Western New York homeowners and businesses since 1985. Known for reliable plumbing and drain opening services, the company has built a reputation on honesty, hard work, and a deep commitment to its community. Now in its 40th year, Frank's Mr. Plumber continues to grow while staying true to the values that started it all: treating every customer like a neighbor and every home like it's their own.

