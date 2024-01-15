FranNet Celebrates a Year of Major Sales Momentum and Diverse Client Expansion in 2023

As demand within the franchise industry reaches new heights, the leading franchise consulting firm is seeing significant growth in several areas of the business.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FranNet, a distinguished leader in franchising consultation, has completed another strong year of growth and achievement in 2023. Building on its 38-year legacy, the company has not only continued its tradition of matching entrepreneurs with ideal franchise opportunities but has also witnessed significant expansion in various aspects of its operations.

"The year has been amazing — everything is coming together following the past three years of the pandemic," said FranNet CEO Jania Bailey. "We've seen an uptick in the number of leads, from both prospective franchisees and franchisor clients. This momentum culminated in FranNet seeing three of its strongest single-month-sales since pre-pandemic."

FranNet also added several new franchisees to its network in 2023, Bailey says. "FranNet continues to look for people who are a good match and really align with our culture and core values as an organization," she said. "We've welcomed qualified and passionate franchisees and Associates into our family this year, and we are looking forward to doing the same next year."

2023 brought significant development for FranNet's parent company with the launch of Qualify, a new subsidiary. This initiative, set for a larger launch at the IFA convention in February 2024, represents an innovative step forward in the franchising industry, which Bailey says is well-positioned for the future.

"We see nothing but good for 2024," Bailey said. "People are finally returning to normal following the pandemic. With anticipated lower interest rates and an increase in unemployment potentially driving more individuals from all walks of life towards business ownership, FranNet is poised for continued growth. Overall, our success in 2023 is not only a testament to our effective business model but also to the enduring appeal of franchising as a pathway to entrepreneurship."

With a network of over 100 consultants across the United States, Canada and Germany, FranNet remains a vital resource for both prospective franchisees and franchisors. The brand uses a methodical approach of diving deep into the needs and desires of both the franchisor and franchisee to spark a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship.

As FranNet looks to the future, it stands ready to build on its impressive achievements of 2023, continuing to offer unparalleled expertise and support to those seeking to venture into the world of franchising.

If you are a potential franchisee looking to invest or a franchisor looking to attract new candidates, contact FranNet at https://frannet.com/.

About FranNet

FranNet is North America's most respected leader in matching individuals with franchise ownership opportunities. Founded in 1987, FranNet has more than 100 experienced consultants across the United States, Canada and Germany. FranNet uses a proprietary profiling and consultative process to determine a business model unique to each client's goals, skill sets and interests, and has matched thousands of prospective business owners to rewarding small business franchise opportunities. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, FranNet is the only locally-owned and operated franchised consulting firm.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE FranNet