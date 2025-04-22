FranPath Consulting Celebrates Record-Breaking Q1 in 2025, Placing 24 New Entrepreneurs in Business Ownership

FranPath Consulting achieved a record-breaking first quarter in 2025, successfully placing 24 new entrepreneurs into franchise businesses across health and wellness, senior care, and home services sectors. This milestone reflects growing interest in business ownership as individuals seek greater control over their financial futures.

ATLANTA, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FranPath Consulting is proud to announce a record-breaking first quarter in 2025, successfully placing 24 new entrepreneurs into franchise businesses across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, senior care, and home services.