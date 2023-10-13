Frasca Hospitality Group and Tavernetta Unite with Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico for Festa del Chianti Classico

Festa del Chianti Classico, a two-day celebration of the world's most beloved Sangiovese representation: Chianti Classico

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frasca Hospitality Group (FHG) and Tavernetta are thrilled to announce their exciting partnership with the Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico to host the spectacular Festa del Chianti Classico, a two-day celebration of the world's most beloved Sangiovese representation: Chianti Classico. This extraordinary event promises attendees a unique opportunity to savor the renowned Chianti Classico wine and gain insights from the industry's Black Rooster experts.

Now in its second year, Festa del Chianti Classico is back with even more surprises, an array of purveyors, and philanthropic endeavors. The event will feature approachable deep-dive seminars, a walkaround wine bar tasting experience, and, of course, authentic Tuscan-style dinners at Tavernetta. The festivities, hosted by FHG's Master Sommelier Bobby Stuckey and Wine Director Carlin Karr and their dedicated team, will take place on Friday, November 3rd, and Saturday, November 4th. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to SommFoundation, an organization that supports the education and professional development of individuals in the wine and spirits industry.

The Festa Seminars, led by panelists Caterina Mori of the Consorzio Chianti Classico, FHG's Wine Director Carlin Karr, and Master Sommelier Bobby Stuckey, will be held at the Limelight Hotel, located adjacent to Tavernetta. The seminar schedule is as follows:

Friday, November 3rd, 11 am – noon: Chianti Classico Seminar #1: The Great Terroirs, Soils And Biodiversity Of Chianti Classico

Saturday, November 4th, 11 am – 12:30 pm: Chianti Classico Seminar #2: Exploring The Ugas Through Gran Selezione And Site-Specific Bottlings

Saturday, November 4th, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm: Chianti Classico Seminar #3: Sangiovese Ageability: How Chianti Classico Evolves In The Bottle

On Friday, November 3rd from 2 pm to 4 pm, join us for the UGA Wine Bar Walkaround Tasting, a unique opportunity to explore over 30 Chianti Classico producers and savor 50+ exceptional wines. The Festa Feast, available on both Friday, November 3rd and Saturday, November 4th, offers a Tuscan-style culinary experience featuring 16+ outstanding Sangiovese wines from various UGAs in Chianti Classico. Indulge in a special menu at $295 per person (excl. tax and gratuity), curated by Chef Cody Cheetham and his team, accompanied by 15 remarkable wines.

Tickets for the seminars and tastings are available a la carte or as bundles and can be purchased via the event's website. Make your reservations for Festa del Chianti Classico today and embark on a journey into the heart of Chianti Classico, exploring the legacy of Sangiovese in an unforgettable celebration of wine, culture, and philanthropy.

